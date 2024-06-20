SNB cuts Deposit Rate to 1.25%, as expected

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) board members decided to cut the benchmark Sight Deposit Rate by 25 basis points (bps) from 1.50% to 1.25%, following its quarterly monetary policy assessment on Thursday.
The decision came in line with the market expectations.
The SNB announced a surprise 25 bps rate reduction in March to 1.50%, which made it the first major central bank to dial back tighter monetary policy.
Summary of the SNB policy statement
Momentum on the mortgage and real estate markets in recent quarters has been weaker than in previous years.
Also willing to be active in the foreign exchange market as necessary.
The utilisation of overall production capacity was normal.
A renewed increase in geopolitical tensions could result in weaker development of global economic activity.
Able to maintain appropriate monetary conditions.
Will adjust its monetary policy if necessary to ensure inflation remains within the range consistent with price stability over the medium term.
Monetary policy remains restrictive in manycountries.
Inflation in Switzerland is currently being driven above all by higher prices for domestic services.
Global economic growth was solid in the first quarter of 2024.
The forecast for Switzerland, as for the global economy, is subject to significant uncertainty.developments abroad represent the main risk.
SNB sees 2025 inflation at 1.1% (previous forecast was for 1.2%) (removes extraneous letters).
SNB sees 2024 swiss growth at around 1% (previous forecast was for around 1.0%).
SNB sees Q1 2027 inflation at 1.0%.
SNB sees 2024 inflation at 1.3% (previous forecast was for 1.4%).
SNB sees 2026 inflation at 1.0% (previous forecast was for 1.1%).
Market reaction to the SNB interest rate decision
In a knee-jerk reaction to the expected SNB rate cut decision, the USD/CHF pair jumped over 50 pips to test 0.8900, where it now wavers. The pair is up 0.53% on the day.
Swiss Franc PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Swiss Franc (CHF) against listed major currencies today. Swiss Franc was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.07%
|0.06%
|0.05%
|0.01%
|-0.05%
|-0.06%
|0.44%
|EUR
|-0.07%
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|-0.12%
|-0.14%
|0.37%
|GBP
|-0.06%
|0.01%
|0.02%
|-0.04%
|-0.10%
|-0.13%
|0.37%
|JPY
|-0.05%
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|-0.09%
|-0.10%
|-0.16%
|0.37%
|CAD
|-0.01%
|0.06%
|0.04%
|0.09%
|-0.07%
|-0.08%
|0.43%
|AUD
|0.05%
|0.12%
|0.10%
|0.10%
|0.07%
|-0.02%
|0.49%
|NZD
|0.06%
|0.14%
|0.13%
|0.16%
|0.08%
|0.02%
|0.50%
|CHF
|-0.44%
|-0.37%
|-0.37%
|-0.37%
|-0.43%
|-0.49%
|-0.50%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Swiss Franc from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CHF (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD eases to 1.2700, awaits BoE policy announcements
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2700, undermined by a renewed US Dollar strength early Thursday. The downtick could lack follow-through as traders look forward to the BoE policy announcements before placing further bets.
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0750 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.0750 in the European morning on Thursday. The pair facing fresh selling interest, as the US Dollar finds its feet amid firmer US Treasury bond yields. ECB Bulletin, US data and Fedsepak are next in focus.
Gold: Will XAU/USD buyers recapture key resistance near $2.340?
Gold price regains upside traction early Thursday after the Juneteenth holiday lull. The US Dollar pauses its decline as Treasury bond yields edge higher amid risk aversion. The daily RSI gradually moves above the midline, supporting the Gold price upside.
Bitcoin price continues to plummet as whale activities deepen
Bitcoin's price fell below $65,000 on Wednesday following Increased whale activities that may be sell orders. Meanwhile, hedge funds have experienced a drag in their Bitcoin exposure, which may be fueled by consistent outflows among Bitcoin ETFs.
SNB cuts Deposit Rate to 1.25%, as expected
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) board members decided to cut the benchmark Sight Deposit Rate by 25 basis points (bps) from 1.50% to 1.25%, following its quarterly monetary policy assessment on Thursday.