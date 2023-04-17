Singapore: MAS ends its hiking cycle – UOB

UOB Group’s Senior Economist Alvin Liew and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia review the latest MAS decision on its monetary policy conditions.
Key Takeaways
“MAS Apr 2023 MPS – The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), in its scheduled monetary policy statement (MPS) release on Fri (14 Apr), announced it was maintaining the prevailing rate of appreciation of the S$NEER policy band, with no change to the width of the policy band and the level at which the policy mid-point is centred. This is the first time MAS has kept policy unchanged after five preceding rounds of policy tightening since Oct 2021.”
“MAS Inflation & Growth Assessment – The MAS provided a downbeat assessment for growth as it noted “Singapore’s GDP growth is projected to moderate significantly this year, in line with the global goods and investment cycle downturn.” The MAS projects Singapore’s GDP to ease below trend growth to 0.5%-2.5% (from 3.6% in 2022) and the output gap to turn slightly negative in 2023 with risks to global and Singapore’s growth tilted to the downside. The MAS kept its inflation forecasts (that were first made in the 14 Oct 2022 MPS) unchanged in today’s Apr statement. The two notable differences this time is that the MAS explicitly stated “MAS Core Inflation is projected to reach around 2.5% y-o-y by the end of 2023” and it sees both upside and downside risks to inflation.”
“MAS Outlook – Tightening Cycle Is Over, Status Quo For Oct: Overall, the MAS took the prudent approach and kept policy unchanged in Apr. We now expect the current tightening cycle to have ended and the MAS to maintain this pause in the next Oct meeting. If there is another off-cycle announcement before Oct, we think it will likely be due to a sudden worsening in external conditions leading to a sharp downgrade in growth outlook, so the MAS will likely shift to a more accommodative policy rather than further tightening in its next move, but that is not our base case to expect an off-cycle policy announcement for now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0900 as USD recovery continues
EUR/USD has extended its downward correction and dropped toward 1.0900. With Wall Street's main indexes trading mixed on Monday, the US Dollar continues to gather strength in the second half of the day, causing the pair to continue to stretch lower.
GBP/USD loses traction, drops below 1.2400
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and retreated toward 1.2350 in the American session on Monday. The renewed US Dollar strength on growing expectations for another 25 bps Fed rate hike in May weighs on the pair ahead of the UK jobs report on Tuesday.
Gold drops below $1,990 as US yields push higher
Gold price has reversed its direction and dropped below $1,990 after having climbed above $2,010 earlier in the day. Amid heightened expectations for one more Fed rate hike in May, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rises toward 3.6%, causing XAU/USD to stay under bearish pressure.
Floki Inu price could rally 30% ahead of this FLOKI announcement
Floki Inu price has been moving sideways, trading inside a range for more than a month. This situation could change quickly for FLOKI holders after the recent run-up that retested the range high.
S&P 500 Forecast: Earnings to steal focus this week with Tesla, Netflix, Bank of America on lock
The S&P 500 will follow up last week's snoozefest with a real banger of a week. The first flood of companies report their first quarter earnings this week, and nearly every session will hinge on the bottom line figures coming in.