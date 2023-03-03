Silvergate Capital Stock Price: Get out of SI while you still can

- Silvergate Capital said it would not submit its 10-K on time.
- SI stock lost 58% on Thursday.
- Coinbase said it would stop working with Silvergate.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock.
Silvergate Capital (SI) capitulated on Thursday after the crypto bank announced late Wednesday that it would not be filing its annual report or 10-K for last year by the extension deadline on March 16. This news led Morgan Stanley to downgrade the stock, and Coinbase Global (COIN) said it had halted all payments to and from Silvergate Capital.
Silvergate Capital stock lost 57.7% on Thursday and has sold off another 3.7% in Friday's premarket to $5.51.
Silvergate Capital stock news: Worries over status as a going concern
Failing to file annual and other reports on time with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) is typically something that happens to companies on the verge of bankruptcy. It is widely known that Silvergate was injured by the sudden collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX crypto exchange, but opinions differ on the extent of the damage.
Silvergate has told clients that paying down $4.3 billion in short-term debt to the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco has impacted its liquidity and stated that it needs more time to evaluate the health of its buisness. Most ominously, a recent filing with the SEC says executives and an independent auditor are reviewing whether Silvergate can remain in business. Coinbase ending its corporate relationship with the bank seems worrisome as it remains the lead crypto exchange in the United States. Also Coinbase's status in the industry lends credence to the belief that Coinbase may have better information than Wall Street on the matter.
At Coinbase all client funds continue to be safe, accessible & available.— Coinbase (@coinbase) March 2, 2023
In light of recent developments & out of an abundance of caution, Coinbase is no longer accepting or initiating payments to or from Silvergate.
In its filing late Wednesday, Silvergate management wrote: "Subsequent to December 31, 2022, a number of circumstances have occurred which will negatively impact the timing and the unaudited results previously reported in the Earnings Release, including the sale of additional investment securities beyond what was previously anticipated and disclosed in the Earnings Release primarily to repay in full the Company’s outstanding advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco. The Company sold additional debt securities in January and February 2023 and expects to record further losses related to the other-than-temporary impairment on the securities portfolio. These additional losses will negatively impact the regulatory capital ratios of the Company and the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Silvergate Bank (the "Bank"), and could result in the Company and the Bank being less than well-capitalized. In addition, the Company is evaluating the impact that these subsequent events have on its ability to continue as a going concern for the twelve months following the issuance of its financial statements."
JPMorgan's Steven Alexopoulos downgraded Silvergate from Neutral to Underperform on the news. Both JPMorgan and Canaccord said the liquidity issue made Silvergate a much less attractive investment. Silvergate had $949 million in net income losses in 2022 after producing $76 million in profits for 2021. Major customer withdrawals following the FTX debacle reduced Silvergate's fee revenue in the fourth quarter.
Silvergate stock forecast
$5.51 is a long distance from Silvergate Capital stock's all-time high in November 2021 of $202.59. My, how times have changed. SI stock is now more than 97% off those highs. The "going concern" talk should keep any potential knife catchers away from Silvergate. If, however, you want to take your chances, instead just look at the daily chart below. On Thursday Silvergate shares plunged through the S2 daily pivot level of $6.40. The reason you cannot see the S3 pivot below is that it is at $-0.87. That's right. The support given by the pivot points is literally less than zero. This is not a stock to own. The chart is clear.
SI daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays calm above 1.0600 ahead of US PMI data
EUR/USD has gone into a consolidation phase above 1.0600 following the earlier rebound that was fueled by hawkish ECB commentary. The US Dollar stays on the back foot as investors await the ISM's Services PMI report for February.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2000 as US Dollar eases
GBP/USD is extending the rebound toward 1.2000 in the early European morning. A better risk profile combined with a broadly weaker US Dollar is aiding the renewed upside in the pair. UK Final Services PMI and US ISM Services PMI are next of note.
Gold approaches $1,865 hurdle as key US catalysts loom
Gold price appears well-set to print the first weekly gain in five as the metal buyers cheer a softer US Dollar. Adding strength to the bullion’s latest rebound could be the retreat in the US Treasury bond yields from multi-day highs.
Why analysts believe Bitcoin is going to zero, will BTC price nosedive?
Crypto analysts note that headwinds are starting to pile up, explaining the recent decline in Bitcoin, Ethereum and cryptocurrency prices.
US February ISM Services PMI Preview: Will it influence Fed rate hike bets? Premium
The US Dollar’s poor performance in the last quarter of 2022 continued into the new year and the US Dollar Index (DXY) registered losses for the fourth straight month in January.