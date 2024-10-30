Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD trades with modest losses above $34.00, bullish bias remains

- Silver struggles to capitalize on the precious day’s positive move and drifts lower on Wednesday.
- The technical setup favors bulls and supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.
- A sustained break below the $33.10-$33.00 area is needed to negate the near-term positive bias.
Silver (XAG/USD) meets with a fresh supply on Wednesday and drops back closer to the $34.00 mark during the first half of the European session, reversing a part of the previous day's move up.
From a technical perspective, the XAG/USD is holding comfortably above important daily moving averages – 50-day, 100-day and 200-day SMAs. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart maintain their positive bias and are still away from being in the overbought territory, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the white metal remains to the upside.
Hence, any subsequent slide is more likely to find decent support near the $33.70 horizontal zone. This is followed by last week's swing low, around the $33.10 area, which if broken decisively might shift the bias in favor of bearish traders. The XAG/USD might then accelerate the slide towards the $32.20-$32.15 intermediate support en route to the $32.00 round figure.
Some follow-through selling below the $31.70-$31.65 region could drag the XAG/USD towards the $31.00 mark. The downward trajectory could extend further towards the $30.50 area and the monthly swing low, close to the $30.00 psychological mark tested on October 8.
On the flip side, bulls might now wait for a sustained strength beyond the $34.50-$34.55 area before making a fresh attempt to conquer the $35.00 psychological mark. The subsequent move up has the potential to lift the XAG/USD further towards the October 2012 swing high, around the $35.35-$35.40 region.
Silver daily chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range above 1.0800 ahead of key German/ EU data
EUR/USD is keeping its range play intact above 1.0800 in the European session on Wednesday. The Euro remains vulnerable ahead of key growth data from Germany and the Eurozone, which could ramp up ECB interest-rate cut expectations.
GBP/USD trades cautiously around 1.3000, with eyes on UK Autumn Budget
GBP/USD is on a cautious footing at around 1.3000 in European trading on Wednesday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of the UK’s Autumn Budget and the US ADP jobs data and the Q3 advance GDP report due later on Wednesday.
Gold price pulls back from all-time peak, $2,800 remains in sight ahead of US macro data
Gold price (XAU/USD) retreats after touching a fresh record high during the early part of the European session on Wednesday and currently trades around the $2,780 region, still up 0.25% for the day.
German Q3 GDP Preview: EUR/USD set to decline on worsening Eurozone malaise Premium
The sick man of Europe – that not-so-flattering nickname to Germany's economy has resurfaced. It was first coined in the early 2000s, when the old continent's largest economy struggled with high unemployment, low productivity and ongoing struggles with reunification.
Global meetings under the shadow of the US elections
The sun was shining last week in Washington, DC during the Annual Meetings of the IMF, but the imminent US elections cast a shadow over the meetings of the Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors, and private sector economists and finance professionals from all around the world who gathered in town.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.