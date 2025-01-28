Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD trades cautiously near $30 in a highly jittery market environment

Silver price trades with caution near $30.00 as the US Dollar surges amid a jittery market mood.

A sell-off in technology stocks across the globe has improved the US Dollar’s appeal.

US bond yields gain as investors expect the Fed to keep interest rates steady.

Silver price (XAG/USD) recovers some of its intraday losses and strives to hold the key level of $30.00 in Tuesday’s European session. The white metal trades with caution amid a dismal market sentiment. The marker sentiment is deeply risk-averse as global technology, power, and data center stocks have faced an intense sell-off as market experts believe that Chinese Deepseek’s low-cost Artificial Intelligence (AI) model could challenge the dominance of top chatbots like OpenAI and Meta.

Technically, the appeal of precious metals increases in a highly risky market environment. However, a significant surge in the US Dollar (USD) and bond yields has restrictive the upside in the Silver price. The safe-haven demand for the US Dollar has increased significantly amid a sharp sell-off in technology stocks. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, jumps to near 108.00.

Meanwhile, 10-year US Treasury yields jump to near 4.56% ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The Fed is certain to announce a temporary pause in the policy-easing cycle and leave interest rates unchanged in the range of 4.25%-4.50%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Investors will pay close attention to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference to know for how long the Fed will keep borrowing rates steady. Market participants would be keen to know the impact of potential tariffs by President Donald Trump on the monetary policy stance and the economy.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price struggles near the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around $30.40. The white metal continues to face pressure near the upward-sloping trendline around $30.90, which is plotted from the 29 February 2024 low of $22.30 on a daily timeframe.

The broader outlook of the Silver price remains firm above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $29.50.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting a sideways trend.

Silver daily chart