Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD trades around $29.50 nearing three-week lows

- Silver price edges higher due to the growing expectations of the Fed implementing a rate cut in September.
- CME FedWatch Tool indicates the Fed rate cut odds by at least 25 basis points has risen to nearly 64.9%.
- Any failure to secure a peace agreement between Israel and Hamas could bolster the safe-haven Silver.
Silver price rebounds from a three-week low of $29.38 recorded on Tuesday, now trading around $29.60 per troy ounce during the European session on Wednesday. This upward correction in Silver prices is likely due to increasing speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will begin reducing interest rates starting from the September meeting, following a series of weak US economic data.
On Tuesday, the JOLTS US Job Openings declined by 296,000 to 8.059 million in April, down from March's 8.355 million, marking the lowest level since February 2021. This figure also missed the market consensus of 8.340 million.
As per the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a Fed rate cut by at least 25 basis points has increased to nearly 64.9%, up from 46.3% a week earlier. Investors await the key US data releases later on Wednesday, including the US ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI reports.
On Tuesday in the Middle East, Osama Hamdan, a Hamas official, stated in a televised press conference, as reported by Reuters, that Hamas cannot agree to any deal unless Israel makes a "clear" commitment to a permanent ceasefire and a full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.
Qatar, mediating talks between Hamas and Israel, has also urged Israel to provide a clear position backed by its entire government to help reach a deal. A failure to secure a peace agreement could increase the value of safe-haven assets like Silver.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|29.56
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|29.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|30.21
|Daily SMA50
|28.35
|Daily SMA100
|25.84
|Daily SMA200
|24.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|30.89
|Previous Daily Low
|29.38
|Previous Weekly High
|32.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|30.19
|Previous Monthly High
|32.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|26.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|29.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|30.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|28.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|28.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|30.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|31.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|31.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
