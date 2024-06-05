Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD trades around $29.50 nearing three-week lows

Qatar, mediating talks between Hamas and Israel, has also urged Israel to provide a clear position backed by its entire government to help reach a deal. A failure to secure a peace agreement could increase the value of safe-haven assets like Silver .

On Tuesday in the Middle East, Osama Hamdan, a Hamas official, stated in a televised press conference, as reported by Reuters, that Hamas cannot agree to any deal unless Israel makes a "clear" commitment to a permanent ceasefire and a full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

As per the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a Fed rate cut by at least 25 basis points has increased to nearly 64.9%, up from 46.3% a week earlier. Investors await the key US data releases later on Wednesday, including the US ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI reports.

On Tuesday, the JOLTS US Job Openings declined by 296,000 to 8.059 million in April, down from March's 8.355 million, marking the lowest level since February 2021. This figure also missed the market consensus of 8.340 million.

Silver price rebounds from a three-week low of $29.38 recorded on Tuesday, now trading around $29.60 per troy ounce during the European session on Wednesday. This upward correction in Silver prices is likely due to increasing speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will begin reducing interest rates starting from the September meeting, following a series of weak US economic data .

