Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD struggles near $30.40 area, seems vulnerable below 100-day SMA

Silver meets with a fresh supply near the 100-day SMA pivotal support breakpoint.

The technical setup suggests that the path of least resistance is to the downside.

Bears might still wait for a sustained break and acceptance below the $30.00 mark.

Silver (XAG/USD) struggles to capitalize on the previous day's modest rebound from the vicinity of the monthly low, around the $30.00 psychological mark and attracts some sellers on Wednesday. The white metal remains depressed through the first half of the European session and currently trades just below mid-$30.00s, down nearly 0.30% for the day.

From a technical perspective, the recent failure near the $32.35 horizontal resistance and a subsequent slide back below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) favors bearish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding in negative territory and are far from being in the oversold zone, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the XAG/USD is to the downside.

That said, it will still be prudent to wait for a sustained breakdown below the $30.00 mark before positioning for deeper losses. The XAG/USD might then weaken further below the November monthly swing low, around the $29.70-$29.65 area, towards testing the next relevant support near the $29.10-$29.00 region, which if broken should pave the way for an extension of a near two-month-old downtrend.

On the flip side, the 100-day SMA, currently around the $30.60 region, closely followed by the weekly top near the $30.75 area, now seems to act as an immediate hurdles. Some follow-through buying could assist the XAG/USD to reclaim the $31.00 mark and climb to the $31.45-$31.50 supply zone. The move up could extend towards the $32.00 round figure, which if cleared will negate the bearish outlook.

Silver daily chart