Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD steadies below $30 ahead of US ISM Services PMI

- Silver price remains sideways below $30.00 with a focus on the US ISM Services PMI data.
- The US ADP reported that private payrolls were 152K, lower than the estimates of 173K.
- Fed’s restrictive monetary policy framework is unfavorable amid normalizing labor market conditions.
Silver price (XAG/USD) fails to find direction and remains sideways below the psychological resistance of $30.00 despite the United States (US) Automatic Data Processing (ADP) has reported weaker-than-expected private payroll data for May.
The agency reported that private employers recruited 152K jobs, which were lower than the estimates of 173K and the prior release of 188K, downwardly revised from 192K. This exhibit normalizing labor market conditions, which fuels expectations of the Federal Reserve (Fed) reducing interest rates from the September meeting and weighs on the US Dollar. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, faces pressure while attempting to extend recovery above 104.30.
Volatility in the US Dollar is expected to remain high as investors await the US ISM Services PMI data for May, which will be published at 14:00 GMT. Economists have forecasted that the Services PMI is estimated to have returned to expansion, seen at 50.5, higher than the former release of 49.4.
Apart from that, investors will also focus on other sub-components such as New Orders and Prices Paid Indices, which reflects the demand outlook and change in input prices. In the service sector, major allocation of expenditure goes in wages paid to workers, which has remained a key driver to persistent price pressures.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price trades in a Rising Channel chart pattern, formed on a daily timeframe, in which each pullback is considered as buying opportunity by market participants. Upward-sloping 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) around $28.50 and $25.40, respectively, indicate that the overall trend is bullish.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls back into the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting that upside momentum has faded. However, the upside bias remains intact.
Silver daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|29.65
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51
|Today daily open
|29.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|30.21
|Daily SMA50
|28.35
|Daily SMA100
|25.84
|Daily SMA200
|24.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|30.89
|Previous Daily Low
|29.38
|Previous Weekly High
|32.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|30.19
|Previous Monthly High
|32.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|26.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|29.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|30.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|28.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|28.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|30.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|31.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|31.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
