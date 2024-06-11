Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD sees more downside below $29 ahead of US Inflation, Fed policy

- Silver price remains under pressure near $29.00 with a focus on the US CPI and the Fed policy outcome.
- The Fed is expected to maintain interest rates steady with hawkish guidance.
- Investors see the Fed cutting interest rates only once this year.
Silver price (XAG/USD) extends its downside to near the crucial support of $29.00 in Tuesday’s European session. The white metal weakens as the US Dollar (USD) and bond yields have performed strongly across the board due to a sharp decline in market expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start reducing interest rates from the September meeting.
Investors see the Fed lowering its key borrowing rates only once this year as fears for price pressures remaining persistent have deepened. The US Dollar Index (DXY) turns sideways after printing a fresh four-week high near 105.40. 10-year US Treasury yields have edged down to 4.44% in the London session but hold its strong recovery from 4.27%.
The next major triggers for the Silver price will be the May United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and the Fed’s interest rate decision. The CPI data will indicate whether the disinflation process is intact or has stalled. In the first quarter, the CPI report indicated that price pressures were higher than expected, while in April, they declined expectedly.
Meanwhile, the Fed’s decision is expected to remain status quo for the seventh time in a row as policymakers lack evidence that inflation is on course to return to the desired rate of 2%. Investors will focus on the Fed’s dot plot, which will indicate where policymakers see the federal fund rate heading. The CME FedWatch tool shows that 30-day Fed Fund Rate pricing data suggest only one rate-cut move this year.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price trades close to the neckline of the Head and Shoulder (H&S) chart pattern, which is marked from May 24 low at $30.05 on a four-hour timeframe. A breakdown of the above-mentioned chart pattern results in a bearish reversal.
The near-term outlook remains uncertain after a bearish crossover of 20 and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) near $30.50.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slipped into the 20.00-40.00 range, suggesting that the momentum has leaned toward the downside.
Silver four-hour chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|29.14
|Today Daily Change
|-0.61
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.05
|Today daily open
|29.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|30.62
|Daily SMA50
|28.78
|Daily SMA100
|26.13
|Daily SMA200
|24.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|29.82
|Previous Daily Low
|29.14
|Previous Weekly High
|31.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|29.12
|Previous Monthly High
|32.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|26.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|29.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|29.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|29.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|28.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|28.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|30
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|30.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|30.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds higher toward 1.0800 ahead of ECB-speak
EUR/USD is grinding higher toward 1.0800 in the European morning on Tuesday. A pause in the US Dollar upsurge supports the pair, as markets reassess the implications of the Euro area political concerns. The pair's upside could be limited due to a cautious mood. ECB-speak is in focus.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2700 after UK jobs data
GBP/USD retreats from session highs but manages to hold above 1.2700 in the European session on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed the Employment Change in the three months to April was -140,000, making it hard for Pound Sterling to gather strength.
Gold price remains on the defensive amid renewed rate jitters, US Dollar demand
Gold price edges lower, pressured by reduced Fed rate cut bets. Political uncertainty in Europe and geopolitical risks should limit the downside. Traders also seem hesitant ahead of the US CPI and FOMC decision on Wednesday.
Is Ethereum price forming a local top?
Ethereum price faces struggles to surpass the $4,000 barrier. On-chain data reveals that investors appear to be capitalizing on gains, contributing to the emergence of a potential local peak.
Fed meeting, inflation report, Apple conference highlight busy week
Wednesday will be an interesting day for the markets and could result in some volatility, depending on how things go. The U.S. Commerce Department is due to release the May reading for the CPI.