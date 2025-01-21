Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD seems poised to climb further, towards $31.00 mark

Silver reverses an Asian session dip and turns positive for the second straight day.

The technical setup favors bulls and supports prospects for further appreciation.

Any meaningful dips could be seen as a buying opportunity near the $30.00 mark.

Silver (XAG/USD) attracts some dip-buying near the $30.20 area during the Asian session on Tuesday and looks to build on the overnight bounce from the vicinity of the 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the 4-hour chart. The white metal, however, eases from a two-day high touched in the last hour and currently trades around the $30.60-$30.55 region, up 0.25% for the day.

Looking at the broader picture, the recent move up witnessed over the past four weeks or so, from the $28.75-$28.70 region or a multi-month low touched in December, has been along an upward-sloping channel. This, along with the fact that oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction, favors the XAG/USD bulls and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move towards the $31.00 mark.

A subsequent move up is likely to confront resistance near the top boundary of the aforementioned channel, currently pegged near the $31.25 region. A sustained breakout above the said barrier has the potential to lift the XAG/USD towards the $32.00 mark, with some intermediate hurdle near the $31.45-$31.50 region. The momentum could extend further towards the December swing high, around the $32.25-$32.30 area.

On the flip side, the $30.00 psychological mark – comprising the 100-period EMA on the 4-hour chart and the lower end of the ascending channel – might continue to act as immediate support. A convincing break below might shift the bias in favor of bearish traders and make the XAG/USD vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards the $29.50 region en route to the $29.00 mark and the $28.75-$28.70 region, or the multi-month low.

XAG/USD 4-hour chart