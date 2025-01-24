Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD rises to near $31.00 on recent Trump remarks

Silver price advanced as President Trump expressed his desire for the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to lower interest rates without delay.

Trump stated that he "would rather not have to use tariffs on China" and is hopeful about reaching a deal.

The demand for the precious Silver increases due to weaker US Dollar and Treasury yields.

Silver price (XAG/USD) recovers its recent losses, trading around $30.80 per troy ounce during the Asian trading session on Friday. The demand for non-interest-bearing Silver rises following comments made by US President Donald Trump late Thursday.

Trump expressed his desire for the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to lower interest rates without delay. “With Oil prices falling, I’ll demand that interest rates be cut immediately, and they should be reduced worldwide,” he said during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Additionally, industrial demand for Silver may have strengthened following US President Donald Trump's comments about his preference to avoid tariffs on China, the world's largest consumer of metals and a manufacturing hub. Trump expressed optimism about reaching a deal with China after a conversation with President Xi Jinping on Thursday, suggesting potential progress in US-China trade negotiations.

Traders are likely to continue turning to safe-haven assets like Silver, remaining cautious amid uncertainty surrounding the impact of Trump’s proposed tariffs and immigration policies. On Tuesday, Trump also announced plans to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, along with duties on the European Union.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the US Dollar's performance against six major currencies, continues to decline as US Treasury yields depreciate amid improved risk sentiment. The DXY has fallen below 107.00, with the 2-year and 10-year US Treasury yields standing at 4.26% and 4.63%, respectively, at the time of writing. This shift could be contributing to the uptrend in non-yielding metals like Silver, which are seeing increased appeal.