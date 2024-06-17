Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD retreats to $29 as Fed officials advocates only one rate-cut this year

- Silver price falls after a less-confident pullback move as US bond yields recover.
- US yields recover as Fed advocates only one rate-cut this year.
- Investors await the US Retail Sales data for fresh cues on interest rates.
Silver price (XAG/USD) falls back to the crucial support of $29.00 in Monday’s European session after a short-lived pullback to near $29.60. The white metal comes under pressure as US bond yields rebound. 10-year US Treasury yields recover to near 4.24% as Federal Reserve (Fed) officials continue to argue in favor of reducing interest rates only one this year.
Higher yields on interest-bearing assets increase the opportunity cost of holding an investment in non-yielding assets, such as Silver.
On Friday, Chicago Fed Bank President Austan Goolsbee said that cooler consumer and producer inflation reports for May have relieved him. However, he wants to see similar data for months before lowering interest rates.
This weekend, Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari said it’s a "reasonable prediction" that the central bank will cut interest rates once this year and wait until December to do so.
Contrary to Fed officials’ verdict, investors expect that the Fed will deliver two rate cuts this year one in September and next in November or December’s meeting.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) holds gains near a six-week high around 105.80. Going forward, investors will focus on the United States (US) monthly Retail Sales data for May, which will be published on Tuesday. The Retail Sales data is estimated to have grown by 0.3% after remaining flat in April.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price trades in a Falling Channel chart pattern in which each pullback is considered a selling opportunity by market participants. The asset struggles to hold above the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $29.40, indicating uncertainty in the overall trend.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting a consolidating ahead.
Silver four-hour chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|29.08
|Today Daily Change
|-0.48
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.62
|Today daily open
|29.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|30.53
|Daily SMA50
|28.97
|Daily SMA100
|26.41
|Daily SMA200
|24.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|29.59
|Previous Daily Low
|28.83
|Previous Weekly High
|30.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|28.66
|Previous Monthly High
|32.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|26.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|29.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|29.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|29.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|28.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|28.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|29.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|30.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|30.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays defensive near 1.0700 amid USD strength, EU political jitters
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0700, struggling to build on the previous bounce early Monday. European political uncertainty continues to undermine the Euro and cap the pair's upside. The US Dollar tracks the Treasury bond yields higher amid a cautious mood, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2650 on firmer US Dollar
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2650 in the European trading hours on Monday. The hawkish Fed expectations and a softer risk tone favor the US Dollar, exerting downward pressure on the pair. Fedspeak remains next in focus.
Gold sellers regain control, eye a sustained move below $2,300
Gold price is reversing a part of Friday’s upswing, having faced rejection once again above the $2,330 level early Monday. Gold price fails to benefit from a pause in the US Dollar upsurge, as the US Treasury bond yields recover after last week’s downward spiral.
Bitcoin retesting its major resistance level
Bitcoin price is retesting its weekly resistance level of $67,147. Ethereum price finds support around $3,321, the price imbalance between $3,146 and $3,498. Ripple price faces rejection due to the key resistance level of $0.499.
Weekend digest and a quiet start to the week
It will be a quiet start to the week on the data front. From Sweden, we get the Riksbank's Business Survey. Overnight, the RBA is widely expected to leave monetary policy unchanged.