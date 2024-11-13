Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD recovers to near $31.00 on sticky US inflation report

Silver price bounces back to near $31.00 after the US inflation report, which showed that price pressures remain sticky.

Annual headline and core CPI rose by 2.6% and 3.3%, respectively, as expected.

The optimism on Trump trades will keep the Silver price edgy.

Silver price (XAG/USD) holds recovery to near $31.00 in Wednesday’s North American session after the release of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for October. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that price pressures remain sticky as the annual headline inflation accelerated to 2.6% from 2.4% in September.

The core CPI – which excludes volatile food and energy prices – rose in line with estimates and the former release of 3.3%. On month, the headline and core inflation grew expectedly by 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

Sticky price pressures are less likely to impact market speculation for Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cuts in December as officials are more worried about preventing job losses, with high confidence over inflation remaining on track toward the bank’s target of 2%.

After the US inflation data release, the US Dollar Index (DXY) drops slightly but clung to gains near 106.00. 10-year US Treasury yields slide to near 4.38%.

The overall outlook of the Silver price remains weak on so-called “Trump trades” as demand for those assets that are expected to perform better in US President-elected Donald Trump’s administration is upbeat.

Therefore, the Silver price could face selling pressure as Trump’s policies, such as higher import tariffs by 10% and lower corporate taxes, would boost US economic growth and price pressures, a scenario that will be favorable for US bond yields as the Federal Reserve (Fed) would be needed to keep interest rates restrictive. Historically, higher yields on interest-bearing assets increase the opportunity cost of holding an investment in non-yielding assets, such as Silver.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price remains on track toward the upward-sloping trendline around $29.00, plotted from February 28 low of $22.30. The white metal weakened after the breakdown of the horizontal support plotted from May 21 high of $32.50.

The near-term trend of the Silver price has weakened as the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) starts declining, which trades around $32.00.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slides to near 40.00. A bearish momentum will trigger if the RSI (14) sustains below the same.

Silver daily chart