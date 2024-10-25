Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD recovers intraday losses after US Durable Goods Orders data

Silver price rebounds after the release of the US Durable Goods Orders data for September.

Fresh demand for US core goods contracted steadily by 0.8%.

Improving market sentiment could dampen the appeal of safe-haven assets.

Silver price (XAG/USD) recovers its intraday losses after discovering buying interest near the key support of $33.00 in Friday’s New York session. The white metal rebounds after the release of the United States (US) Durable Goods Orders for September, which showed that fresh demand for long-lasting goods declined steadily by 0.8%. However, the pace at which Durable Goods Orders contracted was slower than estimates of 1.0%.

The US Dollar (USD) edged lower after the release of the Durable Goods Orders data, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) struggling to hold 104.00. 10-year US Treasury yields fall to near 4.19%. Lower yields on interest-bearing assets reduce the opportunity cost of holding an investment in non-yielding assets, such as Silver.

The Silver price faced pressure in the last two trading sessions amid profit-booking after it posted a fresh high close to $35 on Tuesday, the highest level seen in over 12 years.

Meanwhile, an improvement in investors’ risk appetite could weigh on the Silver price. The market sentiment has improved as investors start digesting expectations that former US President Donald Trump will win over current Vice President Kamala Harris in national elections on November 5. The S&P 500 has opened on a positive note on Friday.

Also, the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Saudi Arabia has slightly renewed hopes of a ceasefire in the war between Iran and Israel in southern cities of Lebanon.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price bounces back from 33.00 in North American trading hours on Friday. The white metal aims to revisit a fresh over 12-year high near $35.00. The asset strengthened after breaking above the horizontal resistance plotted from May 21 high of $32.50 on a daily timeframe, which will act as a support for now. Upward-sloping 20- and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) near $32.30 and $31.10, respectively, signal more upside ahead.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates above 60.00, points to an active bullish momentum.

Silver daily chart