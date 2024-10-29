Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD rallies to near $34.50 after weak US Job Openings data

- Silver price surges to near $34.50 as the US JOLTS Job Openings data for September has come in weaker-than-expected.
- The US Dollar surrenders its intraday gains as soft job vacancy data pointed to a slowdown in labor demand.
- Investors will focus on a slew of US economic data.
Silver price (XAG/USD) discovers strong buying interest in Tuesday’s North American session as the United States (US) Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has reported weak set of JOLTS Job Openings data for September. The white metal extends its rally to near $34.50 as soft job opening numbers have pointed to a slowdown in the job market.
Weak US job openings data has weighed on the US Dollar (USD), which has given up its entire intraday gains. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, falls back to nearly 104.30 after refreshing an almost three-month high of around 104.60. 10-year US Treasury yields surrender some of its intraday gains but hold the key support of 4.20%.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.07%
|-0.20%
|0.06%
|0.08%
|0.33%
|0.23%
|0.25%
|EUR
|-0.07%
|-0.27%
|-0.02%
|0.02%
|0.26%
|0.16%
|0.22%
|GBP
|0.20%
|0.27%
|0.28%
|0.29%
|0.53%
|0.43%
|0.48%
|JPY
|-0.06%
|0.02%
|-0.28%
|0.03%
|0.28%
|0.17%
|0.24%
|CAD
|-0.08%
|-0.02%
|-0.29%
|-0.03%
|0.24%
|0.15%
|0.20%
|AUD
|-0.33%
|-0.26%
|-0.53%
|-0.28%
|-0.24%
|-0.10%
|-0.08%
|NZD
|-0.23%
|-0.16%
|-0.43%
|-0.17%
|-0.15%
|0.10%
|0.03%
|CHF
|-0.25%
|-0.22%
|-0.48%
|-0.24%
|-0.20%
|0.08%
|-0.03%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
This week, investors will pay close attention to the US Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for September, the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), and the ISM Manufacturing PMI data for October published this week.
The economic data will indicate how the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy will shape the remainder of the year.
Meanwhile, the outlook of the Silver price will remain firm amid uncertainty over US presidential elections on November 5. Traders expect former US President Donald Trump to return to power, while national polls have shown fierce competition with current Vice President Kamala Harris. The risk profile has remained favorable for safe-haven assets as Trump is expected to implement protectionist policies, which will result in an inflationary environment and will have an adverse impact on the currencies of the US's major trading partners.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price aims to recapture a fresh over 12-year high near $35.00 after a breakout of three-day consolidation. The horizontal support plotted from the May 21 high of $32.50, on a daily timeframe, will act as a key cushion for Silver price bulls from where it delivered a five-month consolidation breakout. Upward-sloping 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $32.70 signals more upside ahead.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays in the 60.00-80.00, pointing to an active bullish momentum.
Silver daily chart
Economic Indicator
Gross Domestic Product Annualized
The real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized, released quarterly by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, measures the value of the final goods and services produced in the United States in a given period of time. Changes in GDP are the most popular indicator of the nation’s overall economic health. The data is expressed at an annualized rate, which means that the rate has been adjusted to reflect the amount GDP would have changed over a year’s time, had it continued to grow at that specific rate. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Wed Oct 30, 2024 12:30 (Prel)
Frequency: Quarterly
Consensus: 3%
Previous: 3%
Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) releases the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth on an annualized basis for each quarter. After publishing the first estimate, the BEA revises the data two more times, with the third release representing the final reading. Usually, the first estimate is the main market mover and a positive surprise is seen as a USD-positive development while a disappointing print is likely to weigh on the greenback. Market participants usually dismiss the second and third releases as they are generally not significant enough to meaningfully alter the growth picture.
