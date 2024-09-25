Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD moves below $32.00 on worries over China stimulus measures

Silver price loses ground amid concerns over whether China’s stimulus plans will be sufficient to boost demand.

PBOC has reduced the Reserve Requirement Ratio by 50 basis points and the seven-day repo rate from 1.7% to 1.5%.

The safe-haven Silver may regain ground due to rising tensions in the Middle East.

Silver price (XAG/USD) retraces its recent gains from the previous session, trading around $31.80 per troy ounce during Wednesday’s European hours. The prices of grey metal depreciate as traders re-evaluate the effectiveness of China’s stimulus plans to significantly boost its economy, the world's largest metals market.

Silver metal is vital to various industrial sectors, such as electronics, solar panels, and automotive components. As one of the world’s largest manufacturing hubs, China’s industrial demand for Silver plays a significant role in driving the global consumption of this precious metal.

On Tuesday, People's Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Pan Gongsheng announced that China will reduce the Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) by 50 basis points (bps). Gongsheng also noted that the central bank would lower the seven-day repo rate from 1.7% to 1.5%, and reduce the down payment for second homes from 25% to 15%.

However, JP Morgan, in a note, advised investors to monitor commodities and bond yields in light of the positive market outlook following China's stimulus proposals on Tuesday. The bank emphasized that global growth has received a new boost from China, a factor that has been lacking in recent years. This development notably reduces the risk of a recession and is seen as favorable for the markets. However, JP Morgan also cautioned about the potential risk of reinflation.

The downside risk for safe-haven Silver may be limited due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. An Israeli airstrike on Beirut killed a senior Hezbollah commander on Tuesday, heightening concerns of a potential full-scale war as cross-border rocket attacks intensified. Hezbollah confirmed on Wednesday that senior commander Ibrahim Qubaisi was killed in the Israeli airstrikes on the Lebanese capital, as previously reported by Israel, per Reuters.