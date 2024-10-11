Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD jumps to near $31.50 after US PPI release

Silver price rises to near $31.50 after the release of the US PPI data for September.

The annual headline and core PPI grew faster than expected.

The Fed is expected to cut interest rates again in November.

Silver price (XAG/USD) climbs to near $31.50 in Friday’s New York session. The white metal gains while the US Dollar (USD) remains steady after the release of the United States (US) Producer Price Index (PPI) data for September.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, wobbles around 103.00.

The PPI report showed that the annual headline producer inflation grew by 1.8%, faster than estimates of 1.6%. However, it remained slower than 1.9% in August, upwardly revised from 1.7%. The annual core PPI – which excludes volatile food and energy prices – accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace to 2.8% from expectations of 2.7% and the former release of 2.6%, upwardly revised from 2.4%.

Meanwhile, the month-on-month headline producer inflation remained flat, strengthening the case for further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed). According to the CME FedWatch tool, 30-day Federal Fund Futures pricing data shows that the central bank will cut its borrowing rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.50%-4.75% in November.

The Fed started the policy-easing cycle with a 50-bps interest rate cut in September as Fed officials were concerned over growing job market risks, with confidence that price pressures will sustainably return to the bank’s target of 2%.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price strengthens after breaking above the horizontal resistance plotted from the September 30 low of $31.30, which is expected to act as support ahead. The near-term outlook of the Silver price has become upbeat as it has climbed above the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $31.50. The asset is expected to extend its upside toward an October high of around $33.00.

The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbs to near 60.00. A bullish momentum would trigger if the RSI breaks above 60.00.

Silver four-hour chart

