Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD holds position above $30.00 due to safe-haven demand

- Silver price receives support from safe-haven flows amid uncertainty surrounding inflation and potential Trump tariffs.
- Industrial demand for Silver is set to exceed 700 million ounces (Moz), marking a significant milestone.
- The upside potential for the non-yielding metal may be capped as long-term US bond yields rise.
Silver price (XAG/USD) continues its upward momentum, rising for the sixth consecutive day to trade near $30.10 per troy ounce, close to three-week highs during Thursday’s Asian session. The precious metal, often considered a safe-haven asset, gains support amid uncertainty surrounding inflation and potential tariffs under President-elect Trump’s administration, as highlighted by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
In addition, robust growth in 2024 has boosted industrial demand for Silver, which is on track to surpass 700 million ounces (Moz) for the first time. This surge is driven by its critical role in solar technology, electric vehicles (EVs), 5G networks, and consumer electronics, positioning Silver as a vital material for advancing innovation and supporting the transition to clean energy solutions.
Moreover, heightened geopolitical tensions have added to market volatility, prompting investors to turn to precious metals like Silver for stability. According to Reuters, a Russian-guided bomb attack on Wednesday claimed the lives of at least 13 people and injured 63 others in Ukraine’s southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, further fueling safe-haven demand.
The upside of the non-yielding metal could be limited as long-term US bond yields continue climbing on heavy supply. The 10-year rose to 4.73%, while the 30-year approached 4.96% on Wednesday following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes from the December meeting.
FOMC Minutes showed that Fed policymakers expressed concern about inflation and the impact that President-elect Donald Trump’s policies could have. Fed officials indicated they would be moving more slowly on rate reductions because of the uncertainty. Fed officials penciled the expected cuts in 2025 to two from four in the previous estimate at September’s meeting.
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
