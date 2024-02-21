Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD holds onto gains above $23 ahead of FOMC minutes

- Silver price clings to gains ahead of Fed minutes.
- The confidence of Fed policymakers that inflation is in the right direction has dampened the USD Index’s appeal.
- Silver price is expected to deliver stellar gains amid a Descending Triangle breakout.
Silver price (XAG/USD) turns sideways around $23.15 after a strong recovery in the European session on Wednesday. The white metal clings to solid gains as the US Dollar has shifted to the backfoot AS Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers are confident that the secular inflationary trend is in the right direction despite a one-time rise in price pressures in January
Mixed action is being observed in risk-perceived assets ahead of the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes. While S&P500 futures are under pressure, risk-sensitive currencies have been underpinned against the US Dollar. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six rival currencies, is slightly above the weekly low of around 103.80.
The FOMC minutes will provide more guidance on interest rates and an in-depth explanation behind the Fed maintaining interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25%-5.50% for the fourth time in a row.
This week, investors will focus on the preliminary S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMI for February, which will be published on Thursday. The Manufacturing PMI is forecasted to decrease to 50.5 from 50.7 in January. The Services PMI that represents the service sector, which accounts for two-thirds of the United States economy, is expected to release at 52.0, lower than the prior reading of 52.5.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price rebounds after testing the breakout region of the Descending Triangle chart pattern formed on a daily timeframe near $23.00. The near-term outlook for the white metal has turned bullish as it has comfortably settled above the 20 and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which trade around $22.80 and $23.00, respectively.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) approaches the 60.00 hurdle. A decisive break above the same would trigger a bullish momentum.
Silver daily chart
(This story was corrected on February 21 at 08:53 GMT to say, in the first paragraph, that the Silver's pair is XAG/USD and not XAU/USD.)
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.14
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|23.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.75
|Daily SMA50
|23.16
|Daily SMA100
|23.15
|Daily SMA200
|23.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.19
|Previous Daily Low
|22.92
|Previous Weekly High
|23.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.93
|Previous Monthly High
|24.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
