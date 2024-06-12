Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD holds $29 with eyes on US Inflation and Fed’s policy outcome

- Silver price hovers above $29.00 ahead of eventful New York session.
- The US CPI data will be followed by the Fed’s policy, which will provide cues about when the central bank will return to policy normalization.
- Fed’s dot plot is expected to show fewer rate cuts than three forecasted in March.
Silver price (XAG/USD) steadies above its crucial support of $29.00 in Wednesday’s European session. The white metal is little changed ahead of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for May and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision, which are scheduled in the North American session.
Also, the US Dollar and bond yields pause as investors brace for crucial events. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, edges down to 105.20. 10-year US Treasury Yields steady near 4.40%.
Investors will pay close attention to the US inflation to know whether the progress in the disinflation process has resumed. The CPI data expectedly decelerated in April after remaining stubbornly higher in the first quarter of the year.
Meanwhile, the Fed is expected to remain status quo for the seventh straight time. The major trigger for global markets will be the Fed’s dot plot that indicates where policymakers see Federal fund rates heading in medium and longer-term timeframe.
The dot plot is expected to show fewer rate cuts this year from March’s forecast, given strong labor market conditions and weak confidence of officials on progress in the disinflation process.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price trades inside Thursday’s trading range, exhibiting indecisiveness among market participants. The asset trades close to the neckline of the Head and Shoulder (H&S) chart pattern, which is marked from April 9 high at 1.0885 on a four-hour timeframe. A breakdown of the above-mentioned chart pattern results in a bearish reversal.
The near-term outlook remains uncertain as 20 and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) near $30.00 and $29.60, respectively, are declining.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers near 40.00. A bearish momentum would trigger if it breaks below the same.
Silver four-hour chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|29.38
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|29.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|30.65
|Daily SMA50
|28.84
|Daily SMA100
|26.2
|Daily SMA200
|24.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|29.86
|Previous Daily Low
|29.04
|Previous Weekly High
|31.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|29.12
|Previous Monthly High
|32.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|26.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|29.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|29.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|28.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|28.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|28.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|29.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|30.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|30.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
How will inflation data impact USD valuation ahead of Fed? – LIVE
The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will publish the highly anticipated Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for May. The US Dollar could have a significant reaction to inflation figures, which may influence the Fed's policy outlook that will be announced later.
EUR/USD holds gains near 1.0750 ahead of US inflation and Fed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0750, gaining ground in Wednesday's European session. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of the top-tier US CPI data and the Fed policy announcements, which could significantly impact the US Dollar's performance.
GBP/USD hovers near 1.2750, awaits key US events
GBP/USD keeps its range near 1.2750 in the European trading hours on Wednesday, shrugged off the mixed UK GDP and Industrial Output data. Markets turn cautious ahead of the key US inflation data and the Fed policy announcements, leaving the pair on the edge.
Gold price fails to attract buyers as traders await US CPI and Fed decision
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to capitalize on its modest gains registered over the past two days and trades with a negative bias during the early European session on Wednesday.
Worldcoin bottoms out as Elon Musk drops lawsuit against OpenAI
Elon Musk unexpectedly withdraws his legal case against OpenAI, Sam Altman, and Greg Brockman. Musk’s lawsuit has been dropped without prejudice, meaning Tesla CEO could activate the case at a later stage.