Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD holds $27 as Fed looks set to cut interest rates in September

Silver price clings to gains above $27.00 as Fed rate cuts in September seems imminent.

Investors divided over size of Fed’s interest-rate cuts in September.

Fears of global slowdown have been diminished by lower US jobless claims and China’s hot inflation data.

Silver price (XAG/USD) holds onto gains above the crucial support of $27.00 in Friday’s New York session. The white metal clings to gains as a move towards policy-normalization from the Federal Reserve (Fed) seems certain in September. However, investors divide over the size of interest-rate cuts.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, 30-day Federal Funds Futures pricing data shows that traders see a 56.5% chance that interest rates will be reduced by 50 basis points (bps) in September. The likelihood of 50 bps rate cuts has dropped in a week as fears of global slowdown have diminished after lower-than-expected United States (US) Initial Jobless Claims and hot China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for July.

The US Dollar (USD) exhibits a subdued performance as Fed rate cuts in September seems certain. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, corrects to near 103.15 from four-day high of 103.50. 10-year US Treasury yields slump to near 3.93%.

Historically, lower yields on interest-bearing assets bodes well for the Silver price. But in this case the Silver price is slightly down as investors worry about its global demand as a metal, with application in various industries.

Silver technical forecast

Silver price declines toward the horizontal support plotted from 4 December 2023 high of $25.90 on a daily timeframe. The asset hovers near the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around $26.90, suggesting that the overall trend is uncertain.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) attempts to return inside the 40.00-60.00 range. A bearish momentum would conclude if the RSI (14) manages to do so.

Silver daily chart