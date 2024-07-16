Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD gives up some gains as US Retail Sales data outperform

Silver price sacrifices some of its intraday gains as the US Dollar recovers strongly.

Better-than-expected US Retail Sales Control Group data has resulted in the US Dollar’s recovery.

Firm Fed rate-cut prospects keep the Silver price’s outlook strong.

Silver price (XAG/USD) surrenders a majority of the gains and drops to near $30.50 in Tuesday’s American session. The white metal drops as the US Dollar (USD) recovers after the United States (US) Retail Sales report for June exhibited a better performance than market consensus.

Monthly Retail Sales remained flat, as expected, but May’s reading was upwardly revised to 0.3% from 0.1%. Retail Sales Control Group, a key measure to consumer spending component of Gross Domestic Product (GBP) that excludes receipts from auto dealers, building-materials retailers, gas stations, office supply stores, mobile home dealers and tobacco stores, rose at a stronger pace of 0.9% than the former release of 0.4%.

A slightly better Retail Sales report has improved the US Dollar’s appeal. However, the pace at which core Retail Sales have grown is incapable of reversing the disinflation process.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, jumps to near 104.50. Higher US Dollar makes the Silver an expensive bet for investors.

On a broader note, the Silver price remains firm amid strong speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start reducing interest rates from the September meeting. Market expectations for Fed rate cuts rose sharply after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for June showed that price pressures decelerated at a faster-than-expected pace.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price turns sideways in a range between $30.40-$30.80 for more than one week. The near-term outlook of the Silver price remains firm as the asset holds the breakout of the Falling Channel formation on a four-hour timeframe.

The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $30.70 continues to provide support to the Silver price bulls.

The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates inside the 40.00-60.00 range, exhibiting indecisiveness among market participants.

Silver four-hour chart