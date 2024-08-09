Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD flat lines around mid-$27.00s, bears have the upper hand

Silver struggles to capitalize on a modest intraday uptick to the 23.6% Fibo. level.

The technical setup favours bears and supports prospects for additional losses.

Any meaningful rise could face difficulty in moving back above the 100-day SMA.

Silver (XAG/USD) struggles to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound from the $26.45 area, or the lowest level since early May and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session on Friday. The white metal now seems to have stabilized around the $27.50-$27.55 region and remains below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the July-August downfall.

The said barrier is pegged near the $27.75 region, which if cleared might trigger a short-covering rally and lift the XAG/USD to the $28.00 mark. The recovery momentum could extend further towards the 38.2% Fibo. level around the $28.50-$28.55 region, though is more likely to remain capped near the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) breakpoint, near the $28.75-$28.80 area. However, some follow-through buying, leading to a subsequent strength beyond the $29.00 mark, might negate any near-term negative bias and pave the way for additional gains.

The XAG/USD might then climb to the $29.45 intermediate hurdle en route to the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the $29.75 region and eventually aim to reclaim the $30.00 psychological mark. That said, technical indicators on the daily chart – though have recovered from lower levels – are still holding deep in negative territory. This, in turn, warrants some caution for bullish traders and positioning for a further intraday appreciating move.

Meanwhile, any meaningful slide now seems to find some support near the $27.30-$27.25 area ahead of the $27.00 mark. A convincing break below has the potential to drag the XAG/USD back towards the $26.50-$26.45 area, or a multi-month low set on Wednesday. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if broken will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and make the white metal vulnerable to test the May monthly swing low, around the $26.00 mark. The commodity could drop further to the $25.60 horizontal support and the $25.00 psychological mark.

Silver daily chart