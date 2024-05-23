Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD finds support near $30.20 as investors digest hawkish FOMC minutes

- Silver price finds cushion near $30.20 as investors had already priced in hawkish interest rate guidance in FOMC minutes.
- US weekly jobless claims were lower at 215K from the estimates of 220K in the week ending May 17.
- The US Dollar and bond yields remain under pressure on firm Fed rate-cut prospects.
Silver price (XAU/USD) stabilizes near $30.20 after a vertical downfall in Thursday’s New York session. The sharp downside in the white metal was driven by hawkish Federal Open market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the May policy meeting, which indicated that officials also discussed over hiking interest rates again as progress in the disinflation process stalled in the first quarter of the year.
However, the impact of the hawkish FOMC communication is supposed to be temporary on bullions as views of policymakers were based on stubborn higher inflation data of the first quarter of this year. The consumer price inflation data for April was declined as expected and indicated that price pressures are on course to return to the desired rate of 2%.
10-year US Treasury yields drop to 4.42% as soft inflation data is an unfavorable scenario for interest rates remaining higher for a longer period. A decline in yields on interest-bearing assets diminishes the opportunity cost of holding an investment in non-yielding assets such as Silver.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is down by 0.2%, trades near 104.70 as investors remain firm that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start reducing interest rates from the September meeting.
The USD Index struggles to stabilize despite the United States (US) Department of Labor has posted lower Initial Jobless Claims than estimates for the week ending May 17. Number of individuals claiming jobless benefits for the first time were lower at 215K from the estimates of 220K.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price trades in a Rising Channel chart pattern formed on a daily timeframe in which each pullback move is considered as a buying opportunity by the market participants. Upward-sloping 20 and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) suggest that the near-term trend is bullish.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, indicating that momentum has leaned on the upside.
Silver daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|30.6
|Today Daily Change
|-0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.58
|Today daily open
|30.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|28.43
|Daily SMA50
|27.28
|Daily SMA100
|25.13
|Daily SMA200
|24.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|32.2
|Previous Daily Low
|30.76
|Previous Weekly High
|31.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|27.97
|Previous Monthly High
|29.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|31.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|31.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|30.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|29.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|28.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|31.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|32.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|33.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
