Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD finds support near $29.70 as US Dollar gives up some intraday gains

- Silver price gauges an interim cushion near $29.70, more downside looks likely.
- The US Dollar’s rally stalls after the release of the US jobless claims and the PPI data.
- A firm outlook on Trump’s policies will keep the Silver price edgy.
Silver price (XAG/USD) discovers a temporary support near $29.70 in Thursday’s North American session. The white metal finds cushion as the US Dollar (USD) gives up some intraday gains after posting a fresh annual high. The rally in the US Dollar index (DXY), which gauges Greenback’s value against six major currencies, pauses for a while after jumping to near 107.00.
The Greenback faces mild pressure after the release of the US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending November 8 and the Producer Price Index (PPI) data for October even though the data was USD-positive. Individuals claiming jobless benefits for the first time came in surprisingly lower at 217K than the prior release of 221K, which was expected at 223K.
The headline producer inflation data accelerated to 2.4%, faster than estimates of 2.3% and the September reading of 1.9%. In the same period, the core PPI – which strips off volatile food and energy prices rose by 3.1% than estimates of 3% and the former release of 2.9%. Historically, signs of acceleration in price pressures weigh on market expectations for Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cuts, however, the impact is expected to negligible as officials are more worried about stabilizing job market.
For more interest rate cues, investors await Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, which is scheduled at 20:00 GMT.
Meanwhile, the outlook of the Silver price is expected to remain vulnerable as policies of President-elected Donald Trump could limit the Fed’s potential of cutting interest rates aggressively.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price stays on track toward the upward-sloping trendline around $29.00, plotted from the February 28 low of $22.30. The white metal weakened after the breakdown of the horizontal support plotted from the May 21 high of $32.50.
The near-term trend of the Silver price has weakened as the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) starts declining, which trades around $32.00.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slides to near 40.00. A bearish momentum will trigger if the RSI (14) sustains below the same.
Silver daily chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
