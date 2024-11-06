Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD falls due to Trump trade optimism

Silver price depreciates as safe-haven metals face challenges over Trump trade rally.

Early exit polls indicate former President Donald Trump currently holds an edge over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Improved US Treasury yields contribute to the downward pressure on non-yielding Silver.

Silver price (XAG/USD) struggled to hold onto recent gains, trading around $32.10 per troy ounce during the Asian session on Wednesday. The dollar-denominated precious metal faces downward pressure from a stronger US Dollar (USD), which is likely linked to a rally sparked by the favorable results for the Republican candidate in the US presidential election.

As exit polls begin to show growing support for former President Donald Trump, the likelihood of him becoming the 47th president is increasing. This renewed optimism surrounding the "Trump trade" is lifting market sentiment, creating downward pressure on safe-haven assets like Silver.

Early exit poll results from Wisconsin indicate a lead for Republican candidate Donald Trump, with 56% of the vote compared to 42.5%, based on 7.5% of expected votes counted. In North Carolina, exit polls show a tight race between Trump and Kamala Harris, with 50% of the votes counted. In Michigan, with 12% of votes counted, Harris' lead has shrunk from 61% to 53%.

Moreover, initial results show Harris leading Trump 61% to 38%, with 46% of the votes tallied in Nebraska's District 2. Meanwhile, early exit polls from Georgia, one of the first states to report, show a slight edge for Trump. With 16 electoral votes up for grabs, preliminary data suggests Trump holds a 10% lead over Harris, although this is based on less than 1% of votes counted, according to The Washington Post.

Additionally, non-yielding assets like Silver are facing headwinds as US Treasury yields rise, with the 2-year and 10-year US Treasury bond yields at 4.23% and 4.34%, respectively, at the time of writing. Market attention is focused on the balance of power in Congress, as a sweep by either party could bring substantial changes to spending and tax policies, influencing broader market dynamics.