Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD falls after early gains from $29, near-term outlook remains firm

- Silver price retreats from day’s high amid no signs of retaliation from Iran after limited airstrike from Israel.
- Fed’s hawkish guidance fails to prompt US bond yields.
- Fed Williams is comfortable with more rate hikes if inflation remains persistent.
Silver price (XAG/USD) falls back while attempting to recapture crucial resistance of $29.00 in Friday’s European session. The white metal surrenders early gains, prompted by reports from the Middle East that Iran’s air defence destroyed three drones by the Israeli army. Israel has not yet confirmed that they made those attacks in retaliation to an airstrike by Iran on their state.
The near-term outlook for Silver remains firm as worsening geopolitical tensions will keep the safe-haven demand intact. Meanwhile, global markets exhibit an asset-specific action as risk-perceived currencies have recovered losses reported in early Asia, while global equites remain under pressure. S&P 500 futures have posted significant losses in the European session.
Yields on interest-bearing assets from the United States economy have plummeted despite the Federal Reserve (Fed) lean towards keeping interest rates higher for a longer period. 10-year US Treasury yields fall to 4.59%. A decline in bond yields diminish the opportunity cost of investment in bullions.
On Thursday, New York Fed President John Williams said he doesn't see urgency for rate cuts and warned that the central bank is ready to hike again if data suggests persistent price pressures.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) holds the 106.00 ground as Fed policymakers support keeping interest rates higher due to stubbornly high inflation, which has been fed by tight labor market conditions.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price remains in a tight range between $28 and $29 from last four trading sessions on an hourly timeframe. This demonstrates a sharp volatility contraction, which could explode in either direction. The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates inside the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating indecisiveness among market participants.
Silver hourly chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|28.2
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|28.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.73
|Daily SMA50
|24.82
|Daily SMA100
|24.1
|Daily SMA200
|23.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28.66
|Previous Daily Low
|28.14
|Previous Weekly High
|29.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|26.88
|Previous Monthly High
|25.77
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|28.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|29.07
EUR/USD holds gains near 1.0650 amid risk reset
EUR/USD is holding onto its recovery mode near 1.0650 in European trading on Friday. A recovery in risk sentiment is helping the pair, as the safe-haven US Dollar pares gains. Earlier today, reports of an Israeli strike inside Iran spooked markets.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2450 after UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD is rebounding toward 1.2450 in early Europe on Friday, having tested 1.2400 after the UK Retail Sales volumes stagnated again in March, The pair recovers in tandem with risk sentiment, as traders take account of the likely Israel's missile strikes on Iran.
Gold price defends gains below $2,400 as geopolitical risks linger
Gold price is trading below $2,400 in European trading on Friday, holding its retreat from a fresh five-day high of $2,418. Despite the pullback, Gold price remains on track to book the fifth weekly gain in a row, supported by lingering Middle East geopolitical risks.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC post-halving rally could be partially priced in Premium
Bitcoin price shows no signs of directional bias while it holds above $60,000. The fourth BTC halving is partially priced in, according to Deutsche Bank’s research.
Geopolitics once again take centre stage, as UK Retail Sales wither
Nearly a week to the day when Iran sent drones and missiles into Israel, Israel has retaliated and sent a missile into Iran. The initial reports caused a large uptick in the oil price.