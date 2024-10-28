Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD faces slight pressure below $34 ahead of busy US data week

Silver price faces marginal pressure below $34.00 with an array of US data in focus.

Investors will keenly focus on the US labor market and the economic growth data for fresh interest rate guidance.

Iran-Israel tensions would keep the downside in the Silver price limited.

Silver price (XAG/USD) trades cautiously below the key resistance of $34.00 in Monday’s North American session. The white metal faces slight pressure as traders brace for an array of United States (US) economic data to be published this week.

Investors will pay close attention to labor market-related data, Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE), and the Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data to get fresh cues about the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) likely interest rate action in the remainder of the year.

Currently, financial market participants expect the Fed to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) in both the policy meetings in November and December. With decent confidence among Fed officials that the disinflationary trend is intact, the labor market and the GDP data will be keenly watched to understand the quantum of economic risks.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against ix major currencies, retreats after failing to extend its upside above an almost three-week high of 104.60. 10-year US Treasury yields trade sideways near 4.23%.

On the geopolitical front, war between Israel and Iran will continue to keep the Silver price well-supported. Israel launched airstrikes on Iran’s defense-manufacturing capacity over the weekend. After the attack, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “We promised we would respond to the Iranian attack, and on Saturday we struck. The attack in Iran was precise and powerful, achieving all of its objectives”, Home Newsday reported.

The scenario of deepening geopolitical tensions bodes well for precious metals, such as Silver price, as investors consider them a safe-haven bet.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price trades inside Friday’s trading range in North American trading hours on Monday. The white metal strives to revisit a fresh over 12-year high near $35.00. The asset strengthened after breaking above the horizontal resistance plotted from the May 21 high of $32.50 on a daily timeframe, which will act as support for now. Upward-sloping 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $32.55 signals more upside ahead.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays in the 60.00-80.00, pointing to an active bullish momentum.

Silver daily chart