Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD faces bloodbath as fears of global slowdown intensify

Silver price faces an intense sell-off below $28.00 as broadening demand concerns.

Weak US Employment and Manufacturing PMI prompted risks of global slowdown.

US bond yields weaken as investors see the Fed delivering a bulk rate-cut decision.

Silver price (XAG/USD) is down by more than 5%, skids below $28.00 in Monday’s European session. The white metal nosedives to an almost three-month low as fears of a global economic slowdown has intensified after a string of United States (US) economy data indicated that the nation is moving towards a recession.

Recent US data showed signs of slower labor demand and sheer weakness in the manufacturing sector. The US Unemployment Rate rose to its highest since November 2021 at 4.3%. Meanwhile, the Manufacturing PMI for July contracted at a faster pace to 46.8. The demand of the Silver as an metal with application in various industries, such as: Electric Vehicles, renewable energy, and wires and cables etc.

Investors have remained concerned over the Silver’s demand due to China’s economic vulnerability. The Chinese economy is going though a rough phase due to weak demand conditions in the domestic and the overseas market.

Meanwhile, a sharp decline in US bond yields and the US Dollar (USD) due to growing speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will deliver a bulk rate-cut in its September meeting fails to lift the Silver price. 10-year US Treasury yields plunge to near 3.67%. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, plummet to more than annual low near 102.60.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price weakens after discovering strong selling interest near the prior breakdown zone around $28.60. The asset has declined to near the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $26.85, suggesting that the overall trend is uncertain.

The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) slips into the 20.00-40.00 range, indicating that the overall momentum is bearish.

Silver daily chart