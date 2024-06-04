Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD depreciates to $30.50 due to improved US yields

- The non-yielding Silver loses ground as US Treasury yields edge higher.
- Silver prices could strengthen as the Fed is expected to deliver at least a 25 basis-point rate cut in 2024.
- The safe-haven demand for Silver diminishes by easing tensions in the Middle East.
Silver price retraces its recent gains, trading around $30.50 per troy ounce during the Asian session on Tuesday. The upward correction in the US Treasury yields dampened the demand for non-yielding assets like Silver.
However, Silver price could limit its losses due to growing expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2024. This sentiment is reinforced by the unexpected drop in the ISM Manufacturing PMI to 48.7 in May, down from April's reading of 49.2 and below the forecast of 49.6. The US manufacturing sector experiencing its second consecutive month of contraction, marking the 18th in the last 19 months.
Traders increasingly bet on the possibility of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) this year. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, there is nearly a 60% probability of the Fed lowering the policy rate by at least 25 basis points in September.
The safe-haven appeal of Silver has been affected by the easing tensions in the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East. As reported by Reuters on Monday, the US is seeking support from the United Nations Security Council for President Joe Biden's proposal to halt the fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration reluctantly accepted President Biden's cease-fire proposal for Gaza on Sunday.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|30.54
|Today Daily Change
|-0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.62
|Today daily open
|30.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|30.09
|Daily SMA50
|28.26
|Daily SMA100
|25.77
|Daily SMA200
|24.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|30.81
|Previous Daily Low
|29.78
|Previous Weekly High
|32.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|30.19
|Previous Monthly High
|32.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|26.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|30.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|30.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|30.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|29.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|29.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|31.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|31.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|32.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0900 amid a cautious mood
EUR/USD is trading near 1.0900, having eased from three-month highs in the European session on Tuesday. The US Dollar is attempting a recovery from weak ISM PMI-inflicted wounds, aided by a cautious mood. The focus now shifts to the US jobs data.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2800 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is battling 1.2800, struggling to capitalize on the move to a nearly three-month high early Tuesday. The pair feels the pull of gravity due to a negative shift in risk sentiment, which revives the US Dollar's safe-haven demand ahead of the US JOLTS Job Opening data.
Gold price struggles to gain ground, downside potential seems limited
Gold price (XAU/USD) trades in negative territory during the European session on Tuesday and erodes a part of the previous day's recovery gains from the $2,315-$2,314 area, or over a three-week low.
Signs are showing ETC correction may be over
Ethereum Classic crashed 18% between May 23 and June 3, heading towards its major support area of $28.53 and $26.67. A correction to this area could be a buying opportunity for investors before the second leg higher.
Seven fundamentals for the week: Two rate cuts, Nonfarm Payrolls to jolt markets in a packed week Premium
May's end-of-month flows were wild but directionless – and the first week of June is packed of top-tier events that may shape trends for weeks. Forward-looking surveys, guidance about the next moves from central banks and all-important US job figures are all on the docket.