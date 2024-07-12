Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD declines to $30.70 amid uncertainty ahead of China’s third plenum

Silver price tumbles to near $30.70 as investors turn cautious ahead of China’s third plenum.

Firm speculation for Fed rate cuts in September keeps the Silver price outlook firm.

Investors await the US PPI data for more guidance on interest rates.

Silver price (XAG/USD) plummets to near $30.70 from a six-week high of $31.80 in Friday’s European session. The white metal weakens as investors turn cautious ahead of China’s third plenum meeting, which is scheduled for next week.

Top members of the ruling Communist Party are expected to announce policies favoring a boost to real estate and activities in the manufacturing sector and measures to prompt consumer spending. A larger-than-expected boost for fiscal spending in the world’s second-largest nation would propel Silver’s demand outlook. The industrial demand of the white metal has increased significantly in sectors like automobiles and green hydrogen etc.

Meanwhile, the broader outlook of the Silver price remains firm as the recent United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for June has confirmed that price pressures are on course to return to the desired rate of 2%. Signs of resumption in the disinflation process have prompted expectations of early rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) Traders have raised bets significantly in favor of the Fed to begin reducing interest rates from the September meeting.

Rising expectations for Fed rate cuts have weighed heavily on the US Dollar (USD) and bond yields. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, falls to 104.35. 10-year US Treasury yields rebound to near 4.22% but have fallen vertically from 4.30%.

In Friday’s session, investors will focus on the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data for June, which will be published at 12:30 GMT.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price trades sideways in a narrow range around $31.00, suggesting a sharp volatility contraction. The overall trend remains bullish as it has turned sideways after a decisive breakout of the Bullish Flag chart formation on a four-hour timeframe.

The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $30.65 continues to provide support to the Silver price bulls.

The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) fails to break above 60.00. A decisive break above the same would push the momentum toward the upside.

Silver four-hour chart