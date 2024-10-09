- Silver remains above $30.12 despite losses of over 0.30%, with downside risks looming after Tuesday’s sharp 3.28% drop.
- Momentum favors sellers, with the next key support levels at $30.12 and the psychological $30.00 mark.
- Buyers need to reclaim $30.50 to target $31.00, with a break above $31.77 necessary to shift the bias back to the upside.
Silver consolidated at around the weekly lows on Wednesday, posting losses of over 0.30%, but it remains above the October 8 daily low of $30.12 late in the North American session. At the time of writing, the XAG/USD trades at $30.61, sponsored by higher US Treasury bond yields following the release of the latest FOMC meeting minutes.
The minutes showed some officials were looking for a 25 basis points rate cut at the September meeting. According to the minutes, officials agreed that the larger cut approved at the meeting shouldn’t be a sign of concern over the economic outlook or viewed as a signal that the Fed was prepared to rapidly lower interest rates.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Silver price stopped its downfall following Tuesday’s over 3.28% loss. Although this could open the door for some consolidation, downside risks remain.
Momentum is still favoring sellers, according to the Relative Strength Index (RSI). With that said, the path of least resistance in the short term is tilted to the downside.
The XAG/USD's next support will be $30.12. Once broken, sellers could challenge the psychological figure of $30.00. If surpassed, the confluence of the 100 and 50-day moving averages (DMAs) would be up next at $29.73 and $29.53, respectively.
Conversely, if XAG/USD buyers move in and push prices above $30.50, they could lift the grey’s metal price toward $31.00. However, to shift the bias to upward, they must clear the $31.77 October 8 peak.
XAG/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Next on tap comes the 200-day SMA
There was no respite for the downside pressure in AUD/USD on Wednesday, as spot retreated for the fifth day in a row and challenged the key support region around 0.6700 on the back of the unabated upside pressure in the US Dollar.
EUR/USD: Extra retracements appear in the pipeline
EUR/USD rapidly left behind two consecutive daily advances and tumbled to new two-day lows near 1.0930 in response to the continuation of the buying interest in the Greenback prior to the release of US CPI data on Thursday.
Gold loses its shine, approaches $2,600
Spot Gold fell to $2,604.66 on Tuesday, bouncing modestly afterwards. The XAU/USD pair nears such a low early in the American session as investors await the FOMC Meeting Minutes and Fedspeak.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP stay put as market faces potential supply overhang from Bitfinex and US
BTC/USD (Source: Peter Brandt via X) According to popular trader Peter Brandt, Bitcoin could rally to $135,000 in August/September 2025 as the top digital asset often starts posting significant gains in post-half of halving cycles.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.