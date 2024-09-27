Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD corrects further to near $31.60 as traders brace for US inflation

Silver price drops to near $31.60 with US core PCE inflation taking center stage.

The US core PCE price index accelerated to 2.7% in August year-on-year.

Investors expect the Fed to reduce interest rates further by 75 bps in the remainder of the year.

Silver price (XAG/USD) extends its correction to near $31.60 in Friday’s European session after facing selling pressure from fresh highs of $32.70 on Thursday. The white metal comes under pressure as investors turn cautious ahead of the United States (US) Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) for August, which will be published at 12:30 GMT.

Economists estimate the core PCE price index, a Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation measure, to have grown by 2.37%, faster than 2.6% in July, with monthly figures rising steadily by 0.2%. Investors keenly await the US inflation data as it will shape market speculation for the Fed’s likely policy action in the final quarter of this year.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the central bank is expected to reduce its key borrowing rates further by 75 bps in the remaining two meetings this year, suggesting that there will be one 50 bps and one 25 bps rate cut. 30-day Federal fund futures pricing data shows that traders are equally split over a 25 or 50 bps interest rate cut in November.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, surrenders its early gains and hovers above 100.50. 10-year US Treasury yields edge lower to 3.79%.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price falls slightly after posting a fresh decade high near $32.70. The white metal is under pressure ahead of key inflation data. However, its near-term outlook is bullish as all short-to-long-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are sloping higher.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, suggesting a strong bullish momentum.

Silver daily chart