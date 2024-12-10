Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD consolidates near $32 ahead of China’s stimulus plans, US inflation

Silver price trades sideways near $32.00 with a focus on a slew of global events.

Investors expect the Fed to cut interest rates by 25 bps to 4.25%-4.50% on December 18.

Tensions escalating in the Middle East would keep the Silver price well-supported.

Silver price (XAG/USD) trades in a tight range near $32.00 in Tuesday’s North American session. The white metal consolidates as investors await the outcome of China’s closed-door annual central economic conference to be held on Dec 11-12, according to Bloomberg, and the release of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI), which will be published on Wednesday.

Ahead of China’s conference, Politburo has already shown intentions of providing a strong stimulus to boost consumption and stabilize reality and stock markets. “Will implement more proactive fiscal policy and moderately loose monetary policy,” members of China’s Politburo said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the uncertainty ahead of the release of the US inflation data will also keep the Silver price on the sidelines. Economists expect the annual core CPI -which excludes volatile food and energy prices – to rise steadily by 3.3%. The annual headline CPI is estimated to have grown by 2.7%, faster than the former reading of 2.6%.

The inflation data will influence market expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate action in the policy meeting on December 18. There is an 86% chance that the Fed will reduce interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.25%-4.50%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

On the geopolitical front, Israel’s attack on Syria to destroy its military infrastructure in an attempt to prevent Syrian rebels from attacking Israel in the future has escalated tension in the Middle East. Historically, heightened geopolitical tensions improve the safe-haven demand of the Silver price.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price trades inside Monday’s trading range around $32.00. The white metal rallied on Monday to near $32.30 after breaking above the three-day resistance of $31.30. The asset climbs above the 20- and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) near $31.15 and $31.20, respectively, suggesting a strong uptrend.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) approaches 60.00. A bullish momentum would trigger a decisive break above the same.

Looking down, the upward-sloping trendline around $29.50, which is plotted from the February 29 low of $22.30 on a daily timeframe, would act as key support for the Silver price. On the upside, the horizontal resistance plotted from the May 21 high of $32.50 would be the barrier.

Silver daily chart