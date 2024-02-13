Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD consolidates around $22.70 ahead of US Inflation data

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • Silver price trades lackluster around $22.70 as the focus remains on US inflation data.
  • Soft inflation data would uplift hopes of early rate cuts by the Fed.
  • Silver price is consistently facing pressure from a downward-sloping trendline placed from $24.60.

Silver price (XAG/USD) trades back and forth in a narrow range around $22.70 in the late Asian session on Tuesday. The white metal struggles for a direction as investors await the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January, which will be published at 13:30 GMT.

S&P500 futures remain on the backfoot in the Tokyo session, indicating a decline in the risk appetite of the market participants. The US Dollar Index (DXY) remains positive but struggles to extend upside above the crucial resistance of 104.25. 10-year US Treasury yields rise to 4.18%.

The US inflation data is expected to impact the outlook for interest rates. As per the CME Fedwatch tool, traders bet for a rate cut by 25 basis points (bps) in May. A significant decline in the inflation data would prompt expectations of an early rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

In the last monetary policy statement, Fed Chair Jerome Powell ruled out expectations of a rate cut in March as the central bank is unconvinced about inflation declining towards the 2% target. Also, Fed policymakers have not favored aggressive rate cuts as they could increase price pressures again.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price faces pressure while extending recovery above the downward-sloping trendline plotted from December 22 high at $24.60. The asset manages to sustain above the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $22.63, which indicates that the near-term outlook is bullish.

The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) aims to move above 60.00. A bullish momentum would get triggered if the RSI (14) manages to do so.

Silver four-hour chart

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 22.75
Today Daily Change 0.05
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 22.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 22.68
Daily SMA50 23.23
Daily SMA100 23.11
Daily SMA200 23.35
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 23.08
Previous Daily Low 22.52
Previous Weekly High 22.75
Previous Weekly Low 22.14
Previous Monthly High 24.09
Previous Monthly Low 21.93
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 22.86
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 22.73
Daily Pivot Point S1 22.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 22.21
Daily Pivot Point S3 21.89
Daily Pivot Point R1 23.01
Daily Pivot Point R2 23.32
Daily Pivot Point R3 23.57

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD holds comfortably above 1.2600 after UK labour market data

GBP/USD holds comfortably above 1.2600 after UK labour market data

GBP/USD edges higher toward 1.2650 in the European morning on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate declined to 3.8% in December, while the annual wage inflation softened to 6.2% from 6.7%.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD: The crucial upside barrier is located at the 1.0800-1.0805 region, US CPI data looms

EUR/USD: The crucial upside barrier is located at the 1.0800-1.0805 region, US CPI data looms

EUR/USD edges lower to 1.0766 on renewed US Dollar demand during the early European session on Tuesday. Markets turn to a cautious mood ahead of the US key data. The US Consumer Price Index is due later on Tuesday.

EUR/USD News

Gold looks to retest $2,010 support ahead of US CPI inflation

Gold looks to retest $2,010 support ahead of US CPI inflation

Gold is keeping its losing momentum intact early Tuesday, falling for the fifth day in a row. XAU/USD price is meandering near five-day lows of $2,012, undermined by a sustained US Dollar demand, as the US Treasury bond yields see a modest uptick.

Gold News

XRP price climbs higher as crypto expert predicts settlement in SEC v. Ripple lawsuit

XRP price climbs higher as crypto expert predicts settlement in SEC v. Ripple lawsuit

XRP price climbed nearly 5% in the past week and hit a high of $0.5380 this week. The altcoin is currently in an uptrend. Two catalysts are likely driving gains in XRP. The first positive development is Ripple’s request to extend the remedies-related discovery deadline by a week.

Read more

US CPI Data Preview: Inflation is set to fall in January, but by how much?

US CPI Data Preview: Inflation is set to fall in January, but by how much?

The high-impact US Consumer Price Index inflation data for January will be published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Tuesday at 13:30 GMT. Inflation data could alter the market’s pricing of the Federal Reserve policy pivot, fuelling extreme volatility around the US Dollar.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures