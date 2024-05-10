Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD clings to gains above $28 on Fed rate cut optimism

- Silver price holds gains above $28.00 amid firm speculation for Fed rate cuts.
- Steadily cooling US labor market conditions keep the US Dollar’s upside limited.
- Investors shift focus to the US Inflation data.
Silver price (XAG/USD) holds onto gains above the crucial figure of $28.00 in Friday’s New York session. The white metal remains firm as investors’ confidence in the Federal Reserve (Fed) starting to reduce interest rates from the September meeting has strengthened.
The CME FedWatch tool shows that traders see a 71% chance that interest rates will decline from their current levels in September, which are higher than 66% recorded a month ago. The speculation for the Fed pivoting to rate cuts has strengthened as investors lose conviction over United States labor market strength.
The US Department of Labor showed that individuals claiming jobless benefits for the first time at 231K for the week ending May 3 were higher in more than eight months. Also, recent official labor market data showed that job growth was the slowest in six months. The overall data suggests that the US labor market is struggling to bear the consequences of the Fed’s restrictive monetary policy framework.
The situation is favorable for non-yielding assets such as Silver but weighs on the US Dollar and bond yields. In spite of that the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds above the 105.00 support. 10-year US Treasury yields jump to 4.49%.
Next week, US economic calendar will be data-packed as the Producer Price Index (PPI) and Consumer Price Index (CPI), and the Retail Sales data are lined-up for release. The major event will be the consumer price inflation data, which will influence market expectations for Fed rate cuts.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price recovers sharply after discovering buying interest near the horizontal support plotted from 14 April 2023 high around $26.09 on a daily timeframe. The above-mentioned support was earlier a major resistance for the Silver price bulls. The near-term outlook of Silver has improved as it returns above the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $27.30.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) shifts into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, suggesting that a bullish momentum has been triggered.
Silver daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|28.35
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|28.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.5
|Daily SMA50
|26.17
|Daily SMA100
|24.59
|Daily SMA200
|23.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28.34
|Previous Daily Low
|27.29
|Previous Weekly High
|27.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|26.02
|Previous Monthly High
|29.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|29.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|29.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
