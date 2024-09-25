Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD bulls retain control near four-month top, above $32.00 mark

- Silver consolidates near a multi-month peak touched earlier this Wednesday.
- The technical setup favors bulls and supports prospects for additional gains.
- Any corrective slide could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.
Silver (XAG/USD) enters a bullish consolidation phase after touching a four-month top during the Asian session on Wednesday and currently trades around the $32.10-$32.15 region, nearly unchanged for the day. The technical setup, meanwhile, supports prospects for an extension of the recent uptrend witnessed over the past two weeks or so.
The recent breakout through a short-term descending trend-line resistance and the overnight strong move up beyond the $31.50 supply zone was seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in positive territory and are still away from being in the overbought zone. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the XAG/USD is to the upside.
From current levels, any subsequent move up is likely to confront resistance near mid-$32.00s, or a one-decade top touched in May. Some follow-through buying will reaffirm the near-term positive outlook and pave the way for a further appreciating move towards conquering the $33.00 round-figure mark for the first time since December 2012.
On the flip side, any meaningful slide could be seen as a buying opportunity near the $31.50-$31.40 region. This is followed by support near the $31.25 area and the $31.00 mark, which if broken could drag the white metal to the $30.60-$30.55 zone. The XAG/USD could extend the slide to the $30.00 psychological mark en route to the $29.70-$29.65 area, or the descending trend-line resistance breakpoint, now turned support.
The latter now coincides with the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and should act as a key pivotal point. A convincing break below the said confluence support will suggest that the XAG/USD has topped out in the near term and prompt aggressive technical selling, paving the way for a deeper corrective decline.
Silver daily chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays defensive below 0.6900 after softer Australian CPI data
AUD/USD has turned south below 0.6900 in the Asian session on Wednesday, retreating from yearly highs after the Australian CPI data came in soft and fanned RBA rate cut expectations. The downside, however, appears capped by China's stimulus optimism.
USD/JPY consolidates the uptick to 143.50 amid risk appetite
USD/JPY is holding gains below 143.50, despite a weaker US Dollar, in the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair cheers the Chinese stimulus-led risk-on mood, weighing down on the safe-haven Japanese Yen. The focus shifts to Fedspeak and BoJ Minutes.
Gold price stands tall near record high, overbought RSI warrants caution for bulls
Gold price rallied to the $2,664-2,665 region on Tuesday, hitting yet another record high amid rising bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Ethereum begins consolidation amid rising exchange reserve
Ethereum is down 0.5% on Tuesday following the Securities and Exchange Commission delaying its decision on BlackRock's application to list and trade options contracts on the iShares Ethereum Trust.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.