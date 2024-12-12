Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD bulls retain control above $32.00, over one-month high

Silver attracts some buyers on Thursday and remains closer to over a one-month top.

The technical setup favors bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.

Any corrective pullback could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.

Silver (XAG/USD) trades with a positive bias above the $32.00 mark during the Asian session on Thursday and remains close to over a one-month high touched earlier this week. Moreover, the technical setup suggests that the path of least resistance for the white metal remains to the upside.

This week's sustained move beyond the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders. Moreover, the recent move-up witnessed over the past two weeks or so has been along an upward-sloping channel. Apart from this, positive technical indicators on daily/hourly charts validate the near-term positive outlook for the XAU/USD and support prospects for additional gains.

Hence, a subsequent move up towards retesting the monthly swing high, around the $32.55-$32.60 area, which now coincides with the top boundary of the aforementioned channel, looks like a distinct possibility. Some follow-through buying will confirm a fresh breakout and lift the XAG/USD to the next relevant hurdle near the $32.80-$32.85 region en route to the $33.00 round figure mark and the $33.20-$33.25 horizontal resistance.

On the flip side, weakness below the $32.00-$31.90 area now seems to find some support near the $31.60 horizontal zone ahead of the $31.45-$31.40 confluence. The latter comprises the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and the ascending channel support, which if broken decisively might prompt aggressive selling and shift the bias in favor of bearish traders. The XAG/USD might then drop to sub-$31.00 levels en route to mid-$30.00s.

Silver 4-hour chart