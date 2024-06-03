Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD bounces back from $30 as Yields decline ahead of US data-packed week

- Silver price revives downside move as US bond yields drop sharply.
- US bond yields weaken as market speculation for Fed reducing interest rates in September improves.
- The next move in the US Dollar will be guided by the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for May.
Silver price (XAG/USD) recovers strongly after discovering buying interest near the crucial support of $30.00 in Monday’s New York session. The white metal bounced back as US Treasury yields plunge du to slight improvement in market speculation for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to begin reducing interest rates from the September meeting.
The CME FedWatch tool shows that the probability of a rate-cut decision in the September meeting has increased to 52% from 49% recorded a week ago. This has weighed heavily on US Treasury yields. 10-year US bond yields have declined to 4.46%. Lower yields on interest-bearing assets reduce the opportunity cost of holding an investment in non-yielding assets, such as Silver.
Some improvement in the Fed rate-cut expectations was driven by downwardly revised Q1 United States (US) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimates to 1.3% and weak Personal Spending data for April.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, retreats to 104.50.
Going forward, investors will focus on the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data for May, which will be published at 14:00 GMT. The PMI is estimated to have improved to 49.8 from the former reading of 49.2. However, a figure below the 50.0 threshold Itself suggests contraction.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price trades in a Rising Channel chart pattern formed on a four-hour timeframe in which each pullback move is considered a buying opportunity by market participants. The white metal comes under pressure as it drops below the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $31.00.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) shifts into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, suggesting that the momentum has leaned towards the downside.
Silver four-hour chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|30.56
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|30.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|29.93
|Daily SMA50
|28.14
|Daily SMA100
|25.7
|Daily SMA200
|24.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|31.77
|Previous Daily Low
|30.19
|Previous Weekly High
|32.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|30.19
|Previous Monthly High
|32.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|26.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|30.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|31.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|29.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|29.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|28.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|31.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|32.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|32.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0850 ahead US PMI data
EUR/USD struggles to find direction and continues to fluctuate at around 1.0850 on Monday. The US Dollar benefits from the cautious market stance and limit the pair's upside as attention turns toward the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data for May.
GBP/USD fluctuates above 1.2700, eyes on US data
GBP/USD manages to hold above 1.2700 in the American trading hours on Monday. The US Dollar holds its ground following Friday's uninspiring performance following the PCE inflation data. Investors await ISM Manufacturing PMI.
Gold clings to small gains near $2,330 as US yields edge lower
Gold trades marginally higher on the day near $2,330 in the second half of the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 4.5% following last Friday's PCE inflation data, helping XAU/USD edge higher.
Bitcoin’s momentum poise to propel crypto market
Bitcoin price consolidates in a symmetrical triangle pattern, showing directional bias. Ripple also follows BTC’s footsteps as it continues on its 50-day consolidation streak. Ethereum price, on the other hand, shows signs of an incoming correction.
Seven fundamentals for the week: Two rate cuts, Nonfarm Payrolls to jolt markets in a packed week Premium
May's end-of-month flows were wild but directionless – and the first week of June is packed of top-tier events that may shape trends for weeks. Forward-looking surveys, guidance about the next moves from central banks and all-important US job figures are all on the docket.