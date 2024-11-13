Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD advances to near $31.00 ahead of US CPI

- Silver price gains ground due to trade repositions ahead of the US inflation data release on Wednesday.
- The US Consumer Price Index may report an increase of 2.6% YoY in October, with core CPI rising by 3.3%.
- Silver prices may struggle as the implementation of Trump’s proposed policies could delay further rate cuts by the Fed.
Silver prices (XAG/USD) extends gains for the second consecutive day, trading around $30.90 per troy ounce during the European session on Wednesday. Silver prices gain momentum as traders seem to adjust their positions ahead of a crucial US inflation report, which could shape expectations for potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.
Softer-than-expected US CPI data could strengthen expectations for steady rate reductions by the Fed, likely increasing demand for non-interest-bearing precious metals like silver. However, the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) is projected to show a 2.6% year-over-year increase for October, compared to the previous 2.4% reading. Meanwhile, core CPI is expected to rise by 3.3%.
However, the price of the dollar-denominated Silver remains under pressure from a strengthening US Dollar (USD), fueled by expectations of fiscal expansion and inflationary policies under the potential Trump administration. A stronger USD makes Silver more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies, which negatively impacts the commodity's demand.
The implementation of Trump’s proposed policies could lead to increased investment, spending, and labor demand, heightening inflation risks. This scenario may prompt the Federal Reserve (Fed) to adopt a more restrictive monetary policy stance.
Weak economic data from China, combined with the absence of direct economic stimulus, has heightened concerns about demand in the world’s largest manufacturing hub. Silver is also under pressure due to its significant use in electrification, especially in solar panels.
Meanwhile, Chinese-owned solar panel manufacturers are reducing production, partly due to fears that a potential victory by Trump in the upcoming US election could result in higher tariffs on the industry. Morgan Stanley has forecast that the Trump administration might impose immediate tariffs of up to 60% on Chinese imports.
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
