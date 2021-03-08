Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD surrenders intraday gains, remains vulnerable

- Silver failed to capitalize on the early uptick and faced rejection near the $26.00 mark.
- The set-up still favours bearish traders and supports prospects for additional weakness.
- A sustained move beyond the $26.25 region is needed to negate the bearish outlook.
Silver built on Friday's goodish rebound from five-week lows and gained traction during the early part of the trading action on Monday. Bulls, however, struggled to capitalize on the move and the XAG/USD met with some fresh supply near the $26.00 mark. The mentioned level represents the 50% Fibonacci level of the $21.90-$30.07 strong move up and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Given last week's decisive break below ascending trend-line support, the emergence of some fresh selling suggests that the near-term bearish trend might still be far from being over. The bearish bias is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart have just started driving into the negative territory. Hence, a subsequent slide below the $25.00 mark, or the 61.8% Fibo. level remains a distinct possibility.
Some follow-through selling below Friday's swing lows, around the $24.85-80 region, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for further near-term weakness. The XAG/USD might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards challenging the very important 200-day SMA support, currently near the $24.00 mark. The $24.50-40 region might provide some intermediate support on the way down.
Meanwhile, any attempted recovery move might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out near the 50% Fibo. level. This is closely followed by the mentioned trend-line support breakpoint, around the $26.25 region, which should cap the upside for the XAG/USD. That said, a sustained strength beyond will negate the bearish bias and prompt some near-term short-covering around the white metal.
XAG/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.24
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|25.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.99
|Daily SMA50
|26.49
|Daily SMA100
|25.43
|Daily SMA200
|24.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.46
|Previous Daily Low
|24.83
|Previous Weekly High
|27.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.83
|Previous Monthly High
|30.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
