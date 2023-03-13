Silver price Analysis: XAG/USD retreats from 13-day-old resistance line below $21.00

- Silver price struggles to extend recovery from four-month low, pares intraday gains during a three-day uptrend.
- Failure to cross short-term resistance line, downside break of 200-SMA lure XAG/USD sellers.
- Two-week-old horizontal support zone restricts immediate Silver price downside.
Silver price (XAG/USD) clings to mild gains around $20.60 as it probes the metal’s pullback from a short-term key resistance line during early Monday. Even so, the XAG/USD prints the three-day winning streak, as well as extends the previous day’s rebound from the lowest levels since November 04, 2022.
That said, the looming bear cross on the MACD joins the bullion’s inability to stay beyond the 200-SMA, not to forget the failure to cross a two-week-old resistance line, which keeps the Silver price bears hopeful.
As a result, the bullion remains on the way to retesting the two-week-old horizontal support zone, close to $20.40 at the latest. However, the metal’s further downside may witness hardships in breaking the $20.00 psychological magnet.
Following that, the monthly low of $19.95 and the November 2022 bottom surrounding $18.85 will be in focus.
On the contrary, recovery moves remain elusive unless the XAG/USD stays below the downward-sloping resistance line from late February, around $20.90 at the latest. Also acting as an upside filter is the $21.00 round figure.
In a case where the Silver buyers keep control past $21.00, the last week’s high of around $21.30 may act as the last defense of the XAG/USD bears.
Silver price: Hourly chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.6
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34%
|Today daily open
|20.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.13
|Daily SMA50
|22.52
|Daily SMA100
|22.2
|Daily SMA200
|20.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.79
|Previous Daily Low
|19.9
|Previous Weekly High
|21.31
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.9
|Previous Monthly High
|24.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|21.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|21.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
