Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD recovers quickly to near $23 on persistent Fed rate cut bets

Silver price rebounded to near $23.00 as investors digest higher US inflation data.

Investors remain confident that the Fed will cut interest rates in March.

Silver price could slip to $21.88 if the RSI (14) settles below 40.00.

Silver price (XAG/USD) discovered a significant buying interest after printing a fresh seven-week low at $22.50. The white metal has recovered to near $23.00 as bets in favour of a rate-cut decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in March remains firmer despite stubbornly higher United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for December.

S&P500 futures have generated some losses in the Asian session, portraying a decline in the risk-appetite of the market participants. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has surrendered entire gains generated after the release of the higher-than-projected inflation figures.

The headline inflation expanded at an annual pace of 3.4% against the consensus of 3.2% and the prior reading of 3.1%. While the core CPI that strips of volatile food and oil prices decelerated slightly to 3.9% versus. the prior reading of 4.0%.

Investors remain confident that the Fed will start the ‘rate-cut’ campaign from March despite a sticky inflation report. As per the CME Fedwatch tool, chances in favour of a rate cut by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.00-5.25% remained steady at around 68%.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price discovers some buying interest near the horizontal support plotted from December 13 low at $22.51. The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $23.17 continues to act as a barricade for the Silver price bulls. The Silver price would expose to November 13 low at $21.88 if the asset faces sell-off again.

A bearish momentum would activate if the 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) slips into the lower range of 20.00-40.00.

