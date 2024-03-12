Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD is stuck in a tight range around $24.50 ahead of US Inflation

- Silver price consolidates around $24.50 ahead of US Inflation data.
- The US core CPI is expected to decelerate while the headline inflation might remain sticky.
- Silver price needs a fresh trigger for a decisive break above $24.60.
Silver (XAG/USD) traded in a narrow range around $24.50 in Tuesday’s European session. The white metal has struggled to find a direction since Friday’s trading session. The asset is expected to break out of its sideways trend after the release of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for February, which will be published at 13:30 GMT.
The monthly headline inflation is forecasted to have risen by 0.4% from 0.3% in January. In the same period, the core inflation that strips off volatile food and energy prices is anticipated to have grown at a slower pace of 0.3% against the prior reading of 0.4%. For annual figures, economists expect that the headline CPI remains sticky at 3.1% and the core inflation decelerates to 3.7% from 3.9% in January.
The market expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts in the June policy meeting will be significantly influenced after the release of the inflation data.
Ahead of the US consumer price inflation data, market sentiment is quite bullish. S&P 500 futures have posted significant gains in the London session, portraying the higher risk appetite of the market participants. 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped to 4.10%. The US Dollar Index (DXY) trades inside Monday’s trading range around 102.80.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price turn sideways after testing the horizontal resistance plotted from December 22 high at $24.60. The overall trend is bullish, however, a time correction move is expected before a fresh upside move. Advancing 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $23.50 indicates that the near-term demand is upbeat.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, indicating that a bullish momentum is already triggered.
Silver daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.43
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|24.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.17
|Daily SMA50
|22.96
|Daily SMA100
|23.3
|Daily SMA200
|23.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.52
|Previous Daily Low
|24.24
|Previous Weekly High
|24.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.02
|Previous Monthly High
|23.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
