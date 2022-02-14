Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD grinds higher on the way to $24.00

Silver retreats after refreshing 13-day high, keeps bounce off 100-DMA.

Bullish MACD signals also underpin run-up towards 200-DMA.

Seven-month-old resistance line acts as the key hurdle.

Silver (XAG/USD) pares intraday gains around $23.65, up 0.10% on a day during the mid-Asian session on Monday.

The bright metal refreshed multi-day low during the early Asian session before easing from $23.78.

The pullback moves, however, remain above the 100-DMA amid bullish MACD signals, which in turn keeps the buyers hopeful until the quote drops below the stated SMA support, around $23.20 by the press time.

Also acting as downside filters are 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of July-September declines and a five-week-long horizontal support zone, respectively around $22.70 and $22.00.

Alternatively, XAG/USD upside eyes $24.00 threshold as the immediate resistance ahead of confronting the 50% Fibo. near $24.10.

It should be noted, though, that the quote’s upside past $24.10 will be challenged by the 200-DMA and a descending trend line from July, near $24.35 and $24.45 in that order.

Overall, silver prices are likely to advance further but the upside is seen as limited.

Silver: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected