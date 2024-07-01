- Silver rallies over 1% from a daily low of $28.95.
- Technicals suggest upward bias; potential 'double bottom' pattern forming.
- Resistance levels: $30.00 (trendline), $30.84 ('double bottom' neckline), $32.29 (May 29 high), $32.51 (YTD high).
- Support points: $29.00, $28.57 (June 26 low), $27.59 (April 15 low).
Silver recovered on Monday, registering a gain of more than 1% courtesy of broad US Dollar weakness even though US Treasury bond yields climbed. Economic data from the United States (US) was mixed, while US equities fluctuated between gainers and losers. The XAG/USD trades at $29.44 after hitting a daily low of $28.95.
XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart standpoint, the grey metal is upward biased and still trading within the boundaries of a descending channel. Traders remain cautious, as shown by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is wavering around the 50-neutral line and indicates that neither buyers nor sellers are gathering momentum.
However, price action shows a formation of a ‘double bottom,’ though XAG/USD might clear key resistance levels, to confirm its validity.
Silver buyers need to clear the downslope trendline drawn from May highs, which is around $30.00. Once done, the ‘double bottom neckline’ will emerge at $30.84, the June 21 high. If cleared, this would confirm the bullish chart pattern. On further strength, XAG/USD could test the May 29 high of $32.29, ahead of the year-to-date (YTD) high of $32.51.
On the flip side, if XAG/USD falls below $29.00, the next support would be the June 26 low of $28.57. Once cleared, the next stop would be the April 15 swing low of $ 27.59.
XAG/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Further consolidation on the table
AUD/USD started the week on the back foot despite the better tone in the risk-linked galaxy and marginal gains in the US Dollar, all ahead of the publication of the key RBA Minutes early on July 2.
EUR/USD faces strong resistance near 1.0800
EUR/USD extended its uptrend and hit new three-week highs in the proximity of the key 200-day SMA, although the move fizzled out afterwards in response to the late bounce in the Greenback.
Gold price advances as traders await Fed Chair Powell's remarks
Gold price advances late on Monday even though the Greenback registers minuscule gains propelled by elevated US Treasury bond yields, following a release of softer-than-expected US economic data. That, along with a shortened week. keeps the XAU/USD trading near $2,331.
Solana meme coins rally with double-digit gains, Keith Gill sued for securities fraud
Keith Gill, the trader behind the alleged GameStop stock pump and dump has been slammed with a class action lawsuit. The plaintiff accuses Gill of orchestrating a pump-and-dump scheme and failed to disclose his purchase and sale of GameStop options in May 2024.
Trading the week ahead
We start the week with the Eurozone on Tuesday, where inflation data could play a significant role. Given the ongoing French elections, any result that falls below market expectations could put downward pressure on the Euro, offering a prime selling opportunity.