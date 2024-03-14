Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD corrects to $25 amid uncertainty ahead of US PPI, Retail Sales data

- Silver price drops to $24.90 as investors turn anxious ahead of US data.
- The Core PPI data is forecasted to have softened on both a monthly and an annual basis.
- Market expectations for Fed rate cuts in June have increased to 69%.
Silver price (XAG/USD) falls to $24.90 in Thursday’s European session after reaching a three-month high at $25.16. The white metal drops amid anxiety ahead of the United States Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Sales data for February, which will provide fresh cues about the inflation outlook.
The annual core PPI data, which strips off volatile food and energy prices, is forecasted to have softened to 1.9% from 2.0% in January. The monthly underlying inflation data is projected to have grown at a slower pace of 0.2% against the prior reading of 0.5%. Slower growth in prices of goods and services by producers at factory gates would soften the inflation outlook.
Meanwhile, monthly Retail Sales are expected to have grown by 0.8%, the same pace at which they contracted in January. In the same period, economists expect that Retail Sales excluding automobiles have grown by 0.6% against a decline of 0.5%. Upbeat Retail sales data indicate an increase in households’ spending, which fuels inflationary pressures.
The Silver price witnessed significant buying interest on Wednesday as market expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) reducing interest rates in the June meeting have improved again despite stubborn inflation data for February. The CME Fedwatch tool shows that the chances of the Fed reducing interest rates have increased to 69%, which is close to pre-inflation data expectations.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price approaches a 10-month high of $25.90, which is the high of December 4. Near-term demand for the white metal is strong, as the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around $23.80 is sloping north.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, indicating a strong upside momentum.
Silver daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.98
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|25.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.41
|Daily SMA50
|23.01
|Daily SMA100
|23.33
|Daily SMA200
|23.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.03
|Previous Daily Low
|24.08
|Previous Weekly High
|24.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.02
|Previous Monthly High
|23.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the back foot below 1.0950, as US data loom
EUR/USD trades on a weaker note below 1.0950 in the early European session on Thursday. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key economic data from the US docket. Speeches from the ECB policymakers will be also closely eyed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2800 ahead of US data
GBP/USD finds fresh demand and rises above 1.2800 in the European session on Thursday. A modest rebound in the US Dollar and a cautious market mood could keep the gains capped ahead of the top-tier US economic data releases.
Gold price remains depressed amid renewed USD buying, looks to US data for fresh impetus
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to capitalize on the previous day's recovery move from the $2,150 area, or the weekly low and comes under some selling pressure on Thursday.
XRP price declines ahead of SEC v. Ripple lawsuit deadline, crypto expert comments on XRP ETF
XRP price is consolidating below its 2024 peak of $0.7440. On Thursday, the altcoin is trading at $0.67, ahead of a key deadline in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit.
US Retail Sales: Economists expect consumption to rebound in February
The US Census Bureau will publish the country’s Retail Sales report today, which is expected to show that the headline Retail Sales number will reverse the 0.8% monthly contraction seen in the first month of the year.