Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls have the upper hand while above 100-hour SMA/$31.00

Silver lacks any firm intraday direction and oscillates in a range on Wednesday.

The overnight sustained breakout through a trading range favors bullish traders.

Dips towards $31.00 could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.

Silver (XAG/USD) struggles to capitalize on the previous day's positive move and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses during the Asian session on Wednesday. The white metal currently trades around the $31.25 region, nearly unchanged for the day and just below a fresh weekly peak touched earlier today.

From a technical perspective, the overnight breakout through a multi-day-old trading range could be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and support prospects for additional gains. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding in the positive territory and suggest that the path of least resistance for the XAG/USD is to the upside. Hence, any meaningful dip might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.

Meanwhile, the trading range resistance breakpoint, around the $31.00 round figure, now coincides with the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) and should protect the immediate downside. A convincing break below might prompt some technical selling and drag the XAG/USD below the $30.75 area, towards testing the $30.55-$30.50 strong horizontal support, which should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

On the flip side, the Asian session peak, around the $31.45 area, now seems to act as an immediate resistance, above which the XAG/USD could then surpass an intermediate hurdle near the $31.75 region and aim to reclaim the $32.00 mark for the first time since May 30. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for additional gains and a move towards challenging the YTD peak, around the $32.50 region touched in May.

Silver 1-hour chart