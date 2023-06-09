Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls appear well set to prod $24.50 hurdle

Share:

Silver Price remains firmer at monthly high after crossing the 200-SMA.

Upside break of previous key resistance area, bullish MACD signals suggest further advances of XAG/USD.

Overbought RSI hints at limited upside room and highlights lows marked during late April as immediate resistance.

Silver Price (XAG/USD) grinds near the highest level in a month, making rounds to $24.30 early Friday morning. In doing so, the bright metal cheers upside break of the 200-SMA amid a bullish MACD signal.

Adding strength to the upside bias is the XAG/USD run-up beyond the previously important resistance zone of around $24.00-24.05.

However, the nearly overbought RSI conditions challenge the Silver buyers as they approach a horizontal hurdle comprising lows marked during late April, around $24.50. Also acting as an upside filter is the May 02 bottom surrounding $24.60.

Following that, a run-up towards $26.00 and the previous monthly high of around $26.15 can’t be ruled out.

On the flip side, a break of the 200-SMA level of $24.20 could quickly recall the XAG/USD sellers targeting the $24.05-24.00 resistance-turned-support.

In a case where the Silver Price remains bearish past $24.00, a fortnight-old ascending trend line near $23.50 can act as the last defense of the XAG/USD buyers.

Overall, the Silver Price is likely to remain firmer but the upside room appears limited as the US Dollar bears take a breather.

Also read: US Dollar Index: DXY suffers from downbeat US data, pre-Fed positioning at 13-day low near 103.30

Silver Price: Four-hour chart

Trend: Limited upside expected