Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD breaks above 28.00 for the first time since February

- Metals on fire at monthly highs, even as yields hold steady.
- XAG/USD heads for the third highest daily close since September.
After a correction, metals resumed the upside and jumped to monthly highs. Silver rose to $28.15, reaching the highest level since February. It is rising 2.60% on Monday. Gold is also sharply higher, above $1860.
A consolidation of XAG/USD above $28.00 would point to further gains. The next strong resistance is located around $28.25/30. The bullish bias is likely to remain intact while above $26.60. A break under the mentioned level should clear the way to more losses. On the upside, a daily close clearly above $28.30 would point to an extension to the upside toward the $29.00 area.
On Monday, the rally in metals is taking place even as US yields remain steady and as equity prices in Wall Street dropped modestly. A weaker US dollar contributes to boost metals, as the DXY approaches 90.00.
XAG/USD daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|28.15
|Today Daily Change
|0.75
|Today Daily Change %
|2.74
|Today daily open
|27.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.61
|Daily SMA50
|25.89
|Daily SMA100
|26.2
|Daily SMA200
|25.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.48
|Previous Daily Low
|26.82
|Previous Weekly High
|27.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|26.72
|Previous Monthly High
|26.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.2150 as US Treasury yields fall
EUR/USD has advanced to above 1.2150 as US Treasury yields retreat and weigh on the dollar. Earlier, the safe-haven greenback benefited from flows after China reported disappointing data. Fed officials are set to speak later in the day.
GBP/USD rises above 1.4120 as the US dollar losses momentum
The GBP/USD is rising for the second day in a row and recently it printed a fresh high at 1.4125, boosted by a weaker dollar and also by a retreat in EUR/GBP. During the American session the dollar lost momentum and pulled back, even as stocks declined in the Wall Street and amid steady yields.
BTC free fall pauses, ETH leads pack
Bitcoin price is witnessing a quick reversal after tagging the Feb 28 swing low at $43,021. Ethereum price surged roughly 9% after hitting $3,123, while the rest of the market follows suit.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.